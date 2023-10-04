Allen Tate Realtors® Announces West Jefferson Office

Carolinas’ Real Estate Leader Partners with Ashe High Country Realty

Allen Tate Companies, the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, is proud to partner with Ashe High Country Realty on the opening of its West Jefferson, N.C. office.

The Allen Tate West Jefferson/Ashe High Country Realty office is located at 7 S. Jefferson Avenue in downtown West Jefferson. The office is home to 13 agents and serves the High Country region, specializing in Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga and Wilkes counties in North Carolina and Grayson County, Va.

Ashe High Country Realty was founded in 1989 by Evelyn Jones, Cleta Colvard and James Reece. In 1993, Vivian Miller joined the firm, formed a partnership with Jones in 1995, and took over ownership upon Jones’ retirement shortly thereafter. Miller “semi-retired” in 2015, but still remains active in the company.

Jerrita Roark will serve as broker in charge. Roark, a licensed Realtor since 2006 and a graduate of Appalachian State University, is co-owner of Ashe High Country Realty with Julie Miller (Vivian’s daughter).

“Allen Tate is a great match for our team and we know this partnership will be mutually beneficial,” Roark said. “The company brings so much value and is a strong brand throughout the Carolinas.”

“We are excited to partner with Ashe High Country Realty to further serve homeowners and future homeowners in the High Country,” said Gary Scott, president, Allen Tate Company. “The region has proved exceptional for growth since we opened our first offices in Blowing Rock and Boone in 2019.”

In addition to Roark and Julie Miller, agents partnering with Allen Tate include Mark Bower, Jonathan Bradley, Kim Hurley, Greg Johnson, Maxine Lane, Rita Perry Spicer, Tara Warner, April Weaver-Taracido, Cindy Wiehrs, and Monica Young.

Ashe High Country Realty closed 285 transactions totaling $73.5 million in 2022.

To contact an agent in the Allen Tate West Jefferson/Ashe High Country Realty office, call 336-246-6348.

