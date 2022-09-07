All Aboard for Tweetsie Railroad’s Family-Friendly Halloween Celebration

Theme Park Transforms from Wild West by Day to Ghost Train at Night

Tweetsie’s Ghost Train

The spooktacular season of Tweetsie’s Ghost Train® Halloween Celebration, a popular fall family tradition, begins Friday, September 23, and continues every Friday and Saturday night through October 29.

“If you are looking for somewhere to take the whole family during the Halloween season, the Ghost Train is the place to be,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “We provide a fun and festive safe event for visitors of all ages.”

Daytime guests can still enjoy all of Tweetsie’s Wild West adventures, rides and attractions. . . but when the sun goes down, the park gets a full makeover complete with costumed characters, decorations, music and Halloween-themed attractions.

Younger children will love the dance parties, trick-or-treat stations, themed photo opportunities, and the all new Palace Spooktacular Show. Braver kids and adults will appreciate the scary night-time journey on the Ghost Train, walking through the hallowed halls of the Haunted House and exploring the murky Freaky Forest. And, everyone will love the park’s most popular amusement rides after dark in the Creepy Carnival.

The park opens at 7:30 pm with the first train scheduled for 8:00 p.m. On October Saturday nights starting on the 15, 22, and 29, the park opens at 7:15 p.m. with the first train scheduled for 7:30 pm.

Tickets are sold in advance for a designated night with a scheduled train ride departure time. A limited number of guests will be admitted each evening, so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets well beforehand to avoid missing out on all of the spooky fun. Admission is $52 for adults and $35 for children (age 3-12), while kids ages 2 and under are admitted free.

Tweetsie Railroad will be open for regular daytime Wild West themed operations, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday, August 13 through October 30. General Daytime Admission is $58 for adults and $49 for children (age 3-12), while kids ages 2 and under are admitted free.

Courtesy of Tweetsie Railroad.

