Ahoy! App Theatre Launches Cinema Classics Series on September 19; Celebrate “International Talk Like a Pirate Day” with a Highly-Treasured Film

From left: Mark “Cap’n Slappy” Summers and John “Ol’ Chumbucket” Baur.

Photo by Karl Maasdam, Karl Maasdam Photography

By Laura Voytko

In the cinematic tradition of the historic movie house, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC) premieres a new collection of programming following the heightened success of their inaugural BOONE DOCS documentary film series. “Cinema Classics Series” offers live and in-person beloved, family-friendly flicks throughout the fall of 2021. Their debut screening on September 19? Well, dead men tell no tales, but you may want to brush up on your seadog lingo as the first screening is held in conjunction with “International Talk Like a Pirate Day!”

For those who have been searching for the perfect excuse to don an eye patch and sling around some salty slang, look no further! This tradition originated between Oregonians John Baur and Mark Summers in 2002 as a simple playful exchange between friends. From these humble beginnings, September 19 has been hailed annually as, “the only holiday on the calendar that encourages people to babble like buccaneers for the sheer, anarchic fun of it.” Baur and Summers said that this tradition has been observed by millions of swashbucklers all over the world, reaching all seven continents and even beyond the stars on the International Space Station.

In the spirit of this grand holiday, the App Theatre invites audiences to garb themselves in their finest pirate regalia and enjoy the most bountiful pirate film in cinematic history all while perfecting their best ARRRGH!

Please note that the ATHC kindly asks that you leave your swords and weaponry at home.

The selected title for this screening may elude the reader just as any worthy treasure chest, in accordance with the studio’s contract, to which Executive Director Laura Kratt replied, “Inconceivable!”

However, ATHC is inclined to provide a treasure map of clues for you to follow: Rob Reiner directed this popular fantasy-adventure in 1987. Notable castmates include Andre the Giant, Wallace Shawn, and Mandy Patinkin, who uttered the famous line, “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to die.” Should you still be searching for the title (as well as any additional information for September 19,) visit www.apptheatre.org.

The App Theatre is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its community and will continue to follow the guidance of health and governmental officials in the development and implementation of COVID related policies.

Tickets are required and may be obtained online through ATHC’s touchless ticketing program at www.apptheatre.org. Admission is $12 for adults, and $6 for children. Regardless of age, everyone must have a ticket in order to attend this event. For more information on “International Talk Like a Pirate Day!” or to join the theatre’s eblast list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

