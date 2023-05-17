A Statement From the Board of The Hope Center in Response to Last Sunday’s Protest

High Country Press received the following statement from the Board of The Hope Center in response to last Sunday’s protest:

The Hope Center exists to inspire confidence, build community, and promote the well being of women through medical, emotional, and practical services. We do this by providing a safe space for women to navigate an unintended pregnancy away from the noise.

We are a faith-based a-political non-profit that is privately funded by individuals, businesses, and churches. Our hope is found in Christ and it is His love for us that compels us to serve all women with grace and compassion, regardless of circumstances. Our faith doesn’t hinder or change our care for individuals who do not hold the same values.

Our appointments are client-led, in congruence with their values. We use a strengths-based approach, seeking to identify individual strengths and support systems to assist in the decision- making process. We provide holistic, evidence-based information and education about all pregnancy options. We desire to serve all women, regardless of the outcome of their pregnancy.

We live in a society where there are people who are hostile to the work of pregnancy centers and seek to dissuade women from seeking care. We realize that the misinformation being told could act as a barrier to a woman in need of compassionate care from a place that doesn’t profit from her decision. Our heart is to build trust and ensure that every woman feels she is going to a safe and medically accurate place when making an appointment. We support the right to peaceful protest and appreciate that Sunday’s protest was peaceful. We encourage anyone who has questions to reach out to us