A Small Town Christmas: Banner Elk Holiday Fun is Dec. 1-3

Photo by Halley Burleson.

Get in the holiday spirit during Banner Elk’s A Small Town Christmas. The three-day celebration takes place Dec. 1-3, offering a traditional holiday experience wrapped in small-town charm.

“This year we have more than 20 different activities throughout the weekend,” says David Tate, event organizer and president of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great way to start off the Christmas season.”

Most events occur in Banner Elk’s walkable downtown, which makes this both a family-friendly and pedestrian-friendly weekend in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The fun begins Friday evening (Dec. 1) with a 6:30 p.m. tree lighting in the center of town, followed by a short walk to a holiday variety show by local theater troupe Ensemble Stage.

Saturday kicks off with a 5K Reindeer Run and breakfast with Santa, followed by a slate of activities. There is a pet-friendly event, a community carol sing, story time with Santa at the fire station, a holiday market and kids’ craft activities at the Historic Banner Elk School, and an evening in the park with light shows, train rides and refreshments.

Make this the year to add personalized ornaments to your holiday tree. Ornament making is available Saturday at five locations: Banner Elk Café, It’s All About the Arts Gallery, Historic Banner Elk School, Bayou Smokehouse and My Best Friend’s Barkery. Ornaments made at the Barkery feature a paw print of your pup.

“Saturday ends with a 6 p.m. parade through town, led by a choo-choo that takes the parade to a big Christmas celebration in the park,” Tate says. “We’ll have all kinds of light displays, and people can ride the train around the park and talk with Santa while enjoying s’mores and hot chocolate.”

Activities available Sunday and throughout the weekend include choose-and-cut visits to nearby tree farms and holiday tours at Apple Hill Alpaca Farm (tickets required). Ensemble Stage presents an encore performance of its holiday musical variety show on Sunday at 2 p.m.

A variety of lodging is available, as well as choose-and-cut packages that include one or two nights of lodging, a tree voucher for Elk River Evergreens and discounts at a local restaurant.

For details about A Small Town Christmas in Banner Elk, go to www.BannerElk.com or call (828) 898-8395.

Courtesy of Banner Elk Tourism.

