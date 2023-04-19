A Remarkable Sporting Life: Enduring, with a ticket to the World(s)

By David Rogers
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — She has fallen down a few times and gotten slugged (accidentally) by a male competitor, but Kathy “K.B.” Medford takes it all in stride, literally. She is one of those rare athletes who reached a level of fitness (for fun) to compete in half-Ironman triathlons (AKA Ironman 70.3) — and her passion sends her globetrotting.
Medford will trek to Scandinavia this summer. After winning the 70+ age group for women on March 19 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the septuagenarian set her sights on the World Championships in Finland, coming in August. It will be her third entry in the Worlds.READ STORY HERE
You must be logged in to post a comment.