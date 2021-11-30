‘A New Way’ – Artist William Mangum’s 2021 Holiday Honor Card Now Available Throughout the High Country

For the thirteenth consecutive year, Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, the nonprofit agency that serves as the point of entry for all homeless services in Ashe, Avery, Wilkes, Watauga, Alleghany, Mitchell, and Yancey counties, is offering William Mangum’s Honor Card this holiday season.

Through a chance meeting in 1987 with Mike Saavedra, a homeless man, North Carolina Watercolor artist William Mangum’s perspective on life was forever changed. That good Samaritan outreach gave Bill a new perspective on how he could use his artistic talent to help those less fortunate. Ever since then, Bill has been a hands-on advocate for the needs of North Carolina’s homeless population, donating his artistic skills and publishing gifts to make The Honor Card program one of the most successful charitable programs in the country. Since its inception in 1998, The Honor Card has raised over to nine million dollars to assist the homeless families and individuals of North Carolina.

Mangum’s inspiration this year “A New Way,” is an encouraging expression of hope and response to the seemingly never-ending coronavirus pandemic that, despite vaccine advances, continues to take a toll.

“This past year has been one of staggering storms which have challenged all of us on every front. No one could have ever imagined the impact of COVID on our lives. Our routines have been stripped, we’ve lost loved ones, jobs, homes, school, sports, and entertainment.,” states Mangum. “This viral storm has left us with grievance, a sense of failure, dissatisfaction, frustration, and resentment. For many Americans, the COVID tsunami struck, upending the dreams they had worked a lifetime to achieve.”

The Honor Card is a unique way to recognize friends, neighbors, family members, colleagues, and loved ones while at the same time giving a meaningful gift to someone in need. One-hundred percent of every dollar raised goes toward providing housing, food, counseling and critical services to the children, women and men who rely on Hospitality House.

“Bill never ceases to amaze and inspires,” says Todd Carter, Hospitality House chief development director. “This year’s image is special. That small country church in the woods could exist anywhere in our rural Northwest mountain region.”

“For more than 30 years I have participated in the lives of those who are homeless and those on the front lines serving them. Seeing individuals facing such adversity, humiliation and hardship has many times left me in a state of shock, continues Mangum. “But now when we see dear friends and neighbors suffering from the devastation of an upended economy, it shakes us to our core. This year I hope you will give thanks for the smallest of blessings. That you see the world around you and if you have an opportunity to reach out and help the homeless find “A New Way” – I commend you.”

The 2021 Holiday Honor Cards are available through December, online at HospHouse.org for a minimum donation of $5 per card. Hospitality House will ship your cards free of charge. Additionally, they will even mail your entire Christmas card list for you. Simply provide each Tribute recipient address in the online donation form.

You may also purchase The Honor Card at Original Mast General Store, Mast Annex, Mast General Store Downtown Boone, Rivercross Made in the USA, Boone Drug on King Street, Boone Drug at Deerfield, Boone Drug at New Market, Boone Drug at Greenway, Bridgeman Dental, 828 Real Estate, Chetola Resort Gift Shop, Modern Toyota of Boone, Blackburn, Childers and Steagall, PLC, DeWoolfson Down Linens, Crossnore First Baptist Church, HQ Salon in Jefferson, Bohemia and The Tavern in West Jefferson, North Wilkesboro First Baptist Church and eBen Concepts in Spruce Pine.

For further information please contact Todd Carter at [email protected] To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at HospHouse.org, follow them or on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @HospHouse or on Twitter or @HospHouseNWNC.

To learn more about artist William Mangum visit http://williammangum.com/ and for an in-depth history of The Honor Card go to http://thehonorcard.com

