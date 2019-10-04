A Look at Last Saturday’s Appalachian State Win Against Coastal Carolina

1st Drive by Appalachian State InFront of a Full House
Photography by David C. Mayo
Right before a Saturday with no Appalachian State Football, here’s High County Press’ photographer David Mayo’s look at the big win against Coastal Carolina last Saturday.
#2 Corey Sutton had this touchdown catch right before halftime.
#3 Darrynton Evans had two touchdowns on the day.
#4 Daetrich Harrington scored his 1st touchdown of the year.
#5 Thomas Hennigan had 89 receiving yards.
#12 Zac Thomas was 19-24 passing for 246 yards. Two touchdowns, one interception vs Coastal Carolina.
#52 D’Marco Jackson recorded a career high seven tackles.
#58 Ryan Neuzil & 75 Victor Johnson hold down the left side.
A great majority of the students returned after the lighting delay.
TE Colin Reed celebrates his touchdown in the 1st quarter.
Touchdown Colin Reed.
