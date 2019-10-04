A Look at Last Saturday’s Appalachian State Win Against Coastal Carolina

Published Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:38 am

1st Drive by Appalachian State InFront of a Full House

Photography by David C. Mayo

Right before a Saturday with no Appalachian State Football, here’s High County Press’ photographer David Mayo’s look at the big win against Coastal Carolina last Saturday.

#2 Corey Sutton had this touchdown catch right before halftime.

#3 Darrynton Evans had two touchdowns on the day.

#4 Daetrich Harrington scored his 1st touchdown of the year.

#5 Thomas Hennigan had 89 receiving yards.

#12 Zac Thomas was 19-24 passing for 246 yards. Two touchdowns, one interception vs Coastal Carolina.

#52 D’Marco Jackson recorded a career high seven tackles.

#58 Ryan Neuzil & 75 Victor Johnson hold down the left side.

A great majority of the students returned after the lighting delay.

TE Colin Reed celebrates his touchdown in the 1st quarter.

Touchdown Colin Reed.

