A day of (mostly) sweeps in Watauga middle school volleyball

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

BOONE — Sept. 8 was a day of sweeps in Watauga middle school volleyball matches.

Hardin Park’s Lainey Gragg sets a spike opportunity during the team’s Sept. 8 volleyball match vs. Green Valley. Photo by David Rogers

In a tri-match between Hardin Park, Parkway and Green Valley, Hardin Park recorded a 2-0 win over Green Valley before Parkway tested the Eagles, forcing a third set with a nail biter, overtime win in the second frame. Parkway used that measure of momentum to dominate Green Valley.

Another tri-match saw Cove Creek dispatch Bethel and Mabel in straight sets, but not before both rallied for second set threats. In arguably the most evenly-matched competition of the day, Mabel got by Bethel in straight sets.

The lone pairing: Valle Crucis defended its home court effectively with a straight set win over Blowing Rock.

SCORES

Valle Crucis def. Blowing Rock, 2-0 (25-12, 25-15)

Hardin Park def. Green Valley, 2-0 (25-8, 25-12)

Hardin Park def. Parkway, 2-1 (25-10, 26-24, 15-9)

Parkway def. Green Valley, 2-0 (25-13, 25-6)

Cove Creek def. Mabel, 2-0 (25-13, 25-23)

Cove Creek def. Bethel, 2-0 (25-9, 26-24)

Mabel def. Bethel, 2-0 (25-19, 25-14)

