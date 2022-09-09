A day of (mostly) sweeps in Watauga middle school volleyball

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net
BOONE — Sept. 8 was a day of sweeps in Watauga middle school volleyball matches.
In a tri-match between Hardin Park, Parkway and Green Valley, Hardin Park recorded a 2-0 win over Green Valley before Parkway tested the Eagles, forcing a third set with a nail biter, overtime win in the second frame. Parkway used that measure of momentum to dominate Green Valley.
Another tri-match saw Cove Creek dispatch Bethel and Mabel in straight sets, but not before both rallied for second set threats. In arguably the most evenly-matched competition of the day, Mabel got by Bethel in straight sets.
The lone pairing: Valle Crucis defended its home court effectively with a straight set win over Blowing Rock.
SCORES
- Valle Crucis def. Blowing Rock, 2-0 (25-12, 25-15)
- Hardin Park def. Green Valley, 2-0 (25-8, 25-12)
- Hardin Park def. Parkway, 2-1 (25-10, 26-24, 15-9)
- Parkway def. Green Valley, 2-0 (25-13, 25-6)
- Cove Creek def. Mabel, 2-0 (25-13, 25-23)
- Cove Creek def. Bethel, 2-0 (25-9, 26-24)
- Mabel def. Bethel, 2-0 (25-19, 25-14)
