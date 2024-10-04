47th Annual Woolly Worm Festival Canceled Update

It is with pure heartbreak that I bring you the official decision that the 47th Annual Woolly Worm Festival has been cancelled. The main goal for this year’s festival was to connect our entire community to showcase how wonderfully unique Avery County truly is. We wanted so badly to be able to share our magic with you all but we simply can’t do that justice when so many of our locals are suffering. I suppose the irony in this horrific circumstance is that we are indeed showcasing the county to the world, maybe not with racing worms and funnel cakes, but with the strength and resilience that our people have. Mountain folks are truly built differently, they take care of one another regardless of circumstance. I experienced it first hand as my neighbors sheltered and fed us as our property was destroyed before our eyes. Everywhere I look, I see examples of selflessness, determination and tenacity. From our county and town leaders to our first responders, line men and local business owners, everyone has jumped in to help. We are simply blessed to call this place home and I know we will build back stronger than ever. We realize that there are financial ramifications for a lot of our attendees with this cancellation but we do hope that you make plans to attend next year instead. When we are back on our feet, our businesses will need your full support to help regain what has been lost in this. The planning committee is dedicated to maintaining the magic of this weekend for our vendors, volunteers, locals and tourists alike. The 2025 festival will be all that more special because of what has transpired this past week. Please be patient as we navigate through the e-ticket refunding process. Vendors, Sponsors and Partners will be contacted directly with a move forward plan as our communication infrastructure is rebuilt.

With all our love,

Victoria Bowman, Festival Chairperson