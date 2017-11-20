45 Local Students Receive Dream Awards to Attend CCC&TI, Free Tuition Upon HS Graduation

Published Monday, November 20, 2017 at 9:47 am

In a recent ceremony held at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, the Foundation of CCC&TI named 45 local seventh-grade students as this year’s Dream Scholars. The Dream Award ensures free tuition to attend CCC&TI upon graduation from high school. The program, offered through the Foundation, is in its 28th year and has presented 1,188 awards since its inception.

Dream Award recipients are selected from among sixth-grade students in Caldwell and Watauga counties. Those selected must be first-generation college students who have demonstrated academic achievement and civic involvement, and who have the potential to succeed.

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch opened the ceremony by welcoming scholars, their families and guests. “I’d like to be one of the first to congratulate you on receiving this award. Congratulations to the class of 2023,” said Poarch. “Students, this is a record crowd tonight and everyone in this room is here to support you. You have so many cheerleaders and so many people in your corner. You’re going to reach your goals and reach them with the help of the people in this room.” Poarch also recognized members of CCC&TI’s Board of Trustees who were in attendance for the event.

Peg Broyhill, Chairwoman of the CCC&TI Foundation, spoke to those gathered at the ceremony and congratulated this year’s scholars. “Tonight is a special night as we celebrate the Dream Award Program. Students, I want you all to know that dreams really do come true,” said Broyhill. “You have already stood out in someone’s eyes. You have gone above and beyond in demonstrating good character, leadership and achievement. You are a remarkable group of students.”

Broyhill recognized the donors who have made the program possible. “The community’s longtime support of this program is truly amazing,” said Broyhill. She then asked Foundation donors and supporters, CCC&TI faculty and staff. “Students. Look around this room,” she said. “We are so proud of your efforts and from this moment forward, we will be cheering you on and encouraging you to be all that you can be. We all believe in each and every one of you.”

Broyhill also recognized her fellow Foundation Board members as well as CCC&TI, Caldwell and Watauga county school administrators as well as various local organizations, civic groups, churches and clubs whose contributions help make the program possible. She gave special thanks for endowments and grants made possible by the Broyhill Family Foundation, the Coffey Foundation, the Granite Falls High School Class of 1963 and the Rose and Dwight Church Family. Broyhill also thanked the Hogan Family Foundation for their help in covering book expenses for Dream recipients and announced that a similar fund has been established to help cover book expenses for Watauga County Dream recipients.

Dena Holman, Vice President of Student Services at CCC&TI, spoke about the history and purpose of the program, which was first introduced at CCC&TI in 1989 by Dr. Tony Deal. The program was later implemented by The Foundation Board with a purpose of encouraging students to identify career options, earn good grades, complete high school and attend college.

Holman then introduced speakers Morgan Smith and Jessica Snead, two Dream Scholars who have since completed their degrees at CCC&TI and are now employed in the community.

Morgan Smith received the Dream Award in 2008 while attending 6th grade at William Lenoir Middle School. Smith earned her Associate in Arts Degree from CCC&TI in December 2016. She is currently employed as an office support specialist with a local mental health agency and also runs her own small business as an artist, designing and painting murals, and taking personal and business art commissions designing logos, tattoos, and other specialized art projects. “Without the Dream Scholarship, I probably wouldn’t have even been able to continue my education and would not be where I am today,” she said. “The scholarship helped me earn the position I am currently working in and also gave me the opportunity to complete many types of art classes at the college. Art is my passion and being able to attend CCC&TI opened up many doors for me to better my skills.” Smith encouraged students to continue to work hard and to take advantage of their Dream Award. “The Dream Scholarship can take you places that you never thought were possible. Pursue your dreams and nothing can stop you.”

Jessica Snead received the Dream Award in 1993 while attending Granite Falls Middle School. Snead earned her degree in Accounting from CCC&TI in 2011 and is currently enrolled in the college’s Cardiovascular Sonography program with plans to graduate in May 2018. “Having an education is something you don’t want to pass up. No one can take your education from you,” said Snead. “Don’t give up. The support system here at CCC&TI is fantastic. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. They’ll help you find and follow you dream. Congratulations!”

Dream recipients introduced themselves one-by-one and shared their career goals for the future. Each received a certificate commemorating their award. A reception for recipients and their families was held following the ceremony.

2017 Dream Award Recipients

Emily Bowlin, Bethel Elementary School

Mikyrin Buckner-Kirby, Oak Hill School

Maleah Contreras, Granite Falls Middle School

Alexa Ortiz Coronel, Collettsville School

Nickolas Cutillo, Blowing Rock School

Autumn Darnell, William Lenoir Middle School

Azaiah Delira, Cove Creek School

Kathryn Drummond, Valle Crucis School

Emily Eggers, Mabel Elementary School

Jacob Foust, Kings Creek School

Harley Fowler, Granite Falls Middle School *Debbie Yount Dream Award Recipient

Hayley Gose, William Lenoir Middle School

Waylen Greer, Kings Creek School

Devin Gregg, Bethel Elementary School

Morgan Hendrix, Happy Valley School *Dwight and Rose Church Dream Award Recipient

Joel Jones, Gamewell Middle School

Will Jones, Hudson Middle School

Aubree Leal, Hudson Middle School *Dr. Tony Deal Dream Award Recipient

Kimberly Mai, Hardin Park School *Optimist Club of Boone Dream Award Recipient

Mary McClure, Oak Hill School *Dot and Jim Moore Dream Award Recipient

Lauren Miller, Green Valley School

Elijah Nash, William Lenoir Middle School

Peyton Olive, Happy Valley School

Alley Oliver, Oak Hill School

Benjamin Chance Phillips, Parkway School *Optimist Club of Boone Dream Award Recipient

Rebecca Presnell, Cove Creek School

Shelby Presnell, Valle Crucis School

Lynse Rangel, Gamewell Middle School

Raven Rhyne, Gamewell Middle School

Ryley Rhyne, Gamewell Middle School

Lynsie Russell, Collettsville School

Shania Salley, Kings Creek School

Kayla Salmeron, Hudson Middle School

Nina Shi, William Lenoir Middle School

Isaiah Shirley, Hardin Park School

Sandra Smith, Granite Falls Middle School

Layla Spears, Happy Valley School

Ashley Staley, Green Valley School

Bruce Tefteller, Collettsville School

Alexis Tressler, Valle Crucis School

Hailey Trivette, Parkway School

Gretchin Turbyfill, Parkway School

Riley Underwood, Mabel Elementary School

Rilea Wike, Blowing Rock School

Amira Younce, Hardin Park School

