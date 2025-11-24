42 Arrests in Ashe County as part of operation “Crystal Ball”

Provided by: Ashe County Sheriff Office

Ashe County, N.C. – Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces that the most significant drug trafficking takedown in Ashe County history is currently underway. The operation began as an investigation in January 2025 by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and has rapidly developed into a large-scale effort. “Wave I” of Operation Crystal Ball currently includes approximately 42 arrests, and based on ongoing investigative efforts, law enforcement anticipates a total of 80 to 100 arrests as the case continues to unfold

Sheriff Howell believes “This case represents the largest arrest operation in Ashe County history. The investigation began in January of this year and rapidly intensified, expanding far beyond initial expectations. What started with two agencies quickly grew to involve assistance from more than 23 partner agencies. I cannot begin to express to the public the sheer amount of time and dedication our Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and local SBI agents have invested in this operation. These professionals have worked tirelessly, through countless days and nights, to remove every possible gram of narcotics from our streets and develop a case that will stand the test of time.

The scale of this case was never the objective; instead, it grew as a direct result of the relentless commitment and depth of effort these teams poured into their work. I am profoundly grateful to the individuals who sacrificed immeasurable hours away from their families to protect ours.”

The investigation began in January of 2025 with the arrest of a 44 year old mail from Jefferson. He had been arrested multiple times during this investigation, with the first arrest occurring on August 15, 2025 then again on November 19, 2025. and remains in the Ashe County Detention Center on a $1.8 million dollar bond. The suspect was charged with 52 felonies that included 46 felony counts for conspiracy to sell, deliver, traffic Schedule II Controlled Substances and Methamphetamine.

The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, along with various agencies, has been conducting investigations that have resulted in approximately 42 arrests so far, with more arrests expected as the operation continues. The department has recovered significant amounts of illegal narcotics, cash, and weapons. The exact totals will be announced once the evidence is fully examined.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional arrests are expected. A special thanks to Prosecutor Leigh Bricker of the 34th Prosecutorial District of North Carolina for his unwavering dedication and invaluable support throughout this case. Prosecutor Bricker worked closely with all involved agencies, providing consistent guidance and insight. He enabled detectives to pursue critical leads, strengthen evidentiary development, and build the strongest possible case. His cooperation and expertise were instrumental in bringing this matter to a successful resolution, and we cannot thank our local District Attorney’s Office more. One wave after another, the ocean doesn’t quit, and neither will we. Every impact shapes us, every setback builds us, every next wave is a chance to rise.