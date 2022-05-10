40th Annual New River Canoe Race & Family Float on June 4th 2022 Beginning in Jefferson

The 40th Annual New River Canoe Race and Family Float will be held Saturday, June 4th, in Jefferson, NC. This Ashe County tradition is sponsored by generous donations from community sponsors. Proceeds from the race support the Friends of High Country State Parks. Whether you compete, float for fun, or just spectate, come enjoy a beautiful day on the banks of the New River!

= Entry Fees & Registration =

$15 per adult, per category

$5 per child under 12

$5 each additional race category

$25 Family Float (up to 6 people per boat)

Bring your own canoe or kayak, or rent one from Zaloos for a discounted rate. Zaloo’s also provides a free shuttle on the day of the race.

Entry fees this year are CASH ONLY. There is NO PRE-REGISTRATION. Registration will take place on the day of the race. The first 200 registrants will receive a free t-shirt and be entered to win one of many fabulous door prizes that will be given at the 3pm awards ceremony. You must be present to win!

Categories for competition include: NOVICE, EXPERT, and CHAMPIONSHIP, with a SPECIAL category for people who need special accommodations, and FAMILY FLOAT category for families with children. There are separate categories to distinguish canoes, recreational kayaks, and racing/sea kayaks.

= Time and Place =

Gates open at 8:30am at Zaloo’s Canoes in Jefferson (336) 246-3066.

Boats may enter the water from 9:00am-1:30pm. Boats with children must be launched by 1:00pm.

The race ends at New River State Park, Wagoner Access in Jefferson (336) 982-2587.

The awards ceremony and door prize drawings will be held at 3:00 pm.

The average time for new paddlers on this 5 mile stretch of river is around 1 hour. Many contestants with advanced skills have completed the race in less than 45 minutes! This section of the New River is calm and is great for both beginner and experienced paddlers, but the river level can dictate race times. The race will take place rain or shine. However, in the event that the river is running above a safe level (only once in 40 years), the race may be canceled.

= Stay and Play! =

Whether or not you race, a variety of fun will be available just beyond the finish line at New River State Park!

Pack a lunch or enjoy a burger from The Cardinal’s Food Truck! Enjoy live music from local artists and visit the booths of community organizations and vendors. New River State Park staff will be offering demonstrations and activities to engage with, guided nature trail hikes, and free tubing in the river! Sit a spell at a picnic table or on the grass and enjoy a beautiful day in the field at the Park. Some families have made it a tradition to camp at the New River State Park on Race weekend! Make arrangements by calling (336) 982-2587.

= For More Information =

Website: Friends of High Country State Parks

Check Facebook and Instagram

Email: [email protected]

Want to volunteer? Contact Sam at [email protected]!

