40th Anniversary Celebration Continues at Carlton Gallery

Toni Carlton, artist, curator, and owner of Carlton Gallery, continues her 40th Anniversary Celebration with an Autumn Group Exhibition on Saturday, October 8, 11:00 to 5:00. The casually, elegant gallery features a large collection of fine art in Paintings, Glass, Wood, Clay, Sculpture, Wearable Fiber, and Jewelry by local and regional artisans.

Some of the standing gallery artists will be present to greet art patrons and visitors. Wonderful art, light hors d’oeuvres, hot cider, and a lot of community spirit ensures a fun-filled day.

The exhibition “Exuberate your Soul – Landscapes Peak” focuses on the artists’ interpretation and various painting styles to render the landscape in compelling compositions and beautiful colors. This exhibition runs through November 15.

New landscape paintings by Andrew Braitman, Monique Carr, Egidio Antonaccio, Jean Rupprecht, Amos Westmoreland, and Linda Apriletti are abstracted to traditional realism.

Contemporary paintings by Debbie Arnold, Lori Hill, Mary Kamerer, Trena McNabb, and Vae Hamilton range from a 48 x 48 oil on canvas of Sunflowers to stylized trees, fruits, flowers, and imaginative animals.

Kate Worm’s figurative paintings are in watercolor and gouache, while Marion Cloaninger’s figurative style is eye catching and inventive. Lisa Boardwine exhibits abstracts in oil and cold wax in her gorgeous color palette.

Figurative paintings by the late Warren Dennis are “Ordinary People doing Ordinary Things” in his humorous signature style.

This Autumn Group Exhibition showcases new sculptural clay vessels which are Saggar Fired with Horsehair and Soluble Metal Salts and Horsehair by Scott Stockdale. Molly Lithgo and Jim Rientjes have an eclectic collection of hand-painted vases, bowls, mugs, trays, butter dishes, spoon rests and soap dishes in a myriad of colors.

The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on NC 105 in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10:00 to 5:00 Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 to 5:30 on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

