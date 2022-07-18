40th Anniversary Celebration At Carlton Gallery

Andrew Braitman – Dog Days Linger Over Bass Lake

Carlton Gallery will host its 40th Anniversary Celebration at the Mid-Summer Group Exhibition on July 23, from 11 am to 5 pm, with art demonstrations, live music, good food and lots of community spirit. Some of the standing gallery artists plan to greet visitors and patrons at this special event. Toni Carlton expresses her deep appreciation to the artists whose artwork in Paintings, Glass, Wood, Clay, Sculpture, Jewelry and Fiber she has had the privilege of exhibiting over many years.

This Mid-Summer Group Exhibition features gallery owner, Toni Carlton and Andrew Braitman in “Celebrating Artistic Milestones – Yin and Yang” which focuses on Carlton’s forty years as a gallery owner and artist, along with Braitman’s 25 plus years as a standing gallery artist. Braitman plans to be in attendance to meet friends and patrons from 12 to 4 pm.

The exhibition of Carlton and Braitman displays a Yin and Yang Asian-Tibetan philosophical concept that describes how opposite or contrary forces may be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and how they interrelate to one another. Both utilize bold brush strokes as well as soft, intricate details. There is complexity in their compositions, along with a connection to the elements.

The abstracted landscape paintings of Andrew Braitman are rendered to highlight his brilliant use of color and light, transition of prismatic colors with suggestion of forms when it fits the composition, details when needed, and “little shots of color to catch one’s eye.

Toni Carlton’s mixed media paintings are colorful, meditative, and soul-searching. They are rendered with many layers incorporating metaphors from personal life experiences, calligraphy, ancients’ symbols and text, photographic images from her travels, songs, blessings, and prayers, along with hand-woven fibers created on looms built by her grandfather and father.

New paintings in various media and subject matter are exhibited for this 40th Mid-Summer Group Exhibition by artists, Laura Hughes, Linda Apriletti, Karin Neuvirth, Monique Carr, Nicholas Stewart, Jean Rupprecht, Lisa Boardwine, and Lori Hill. Each has a distinct style ranging from traditional and abstracted landscapes, colorful contemporary to captivating horses.

The artwork of standing gallery artists is exhibited at Carlton Gallery, as well as presented on the website – www.carltongallery.com.

Local artist, Egidio Antonaccio, plans an art demonstration at 11 to 11:45 am. He is a gifted painter who interprets local landscapes and vistas with brushes for his traditional paintings and palette knives for his contemporary work.

Plein air painter, Linda Apriletti plans to demonstrate from 12 to 1 pm. She says that painting outside is critical to helping observe and understand patterns in nature, including the sky and general atmospheric changes, along with various plants and animals which appear in the landscape.

The “Momentary Duo” comprised of Harold McKinney on trombone and Rob Falvo, on percussion plans to entertain between 2 to 4 pm. They are improvisational musicians who play Dixieland, standard and modern Jazz, contemporary classical music, as well as freely improvised pieces.

Everyone is invited to the 40th Anniversary Celebration and Mid-Summer Group Exhibition Opening Reception on July 23, from 11 am to 5 pm. It is sure to be a fun filled day with art demonstrations, live music, good food., and community spirit.

This exhibition can be viewed through September 15.

The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on NC 105 in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday.

