Highway 321 Road Closure Update: It Will be Days, Not Hours Before Roadway Reopens

Crews were on hand Saturday afternoon accessing the potential for additional rock slides onto the highway. Photo by Sam Garrett

Written by Sam Garrett

The north and south bound lanes of NC Hwy 321 have been closed since Thursday afternoon. The road closure was caused by rocks, mud and debris coming down from the mountain. Due to the potential risk of the newly exposed terrain above the road, NC DOT came to evaluate.

Thanks to coordinated efforts by Watauga and Caldwell counties, along with the Town of Blowing Rock, no vehicles were damaged during the rock slide.

The path forward sounds simple but is very difficult and requires precision.

First, some large rocks/boulders that appear to be a safety risk need to be removed. Second, the debris field left from the erosion needs to be cleared and secured. Third, the road needs to be cleared. Fourth, the site will be monitored closely for the near future.

The recommended alternate to navigate around the area is BlackBerry Road or Globe Road.

Reopening the road will happen in days, not hours.

Refer to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the most up to date information about the reopening. https://drivenc.gov/?type=incident&id=695409

Loose boulders and rocks that are worrying DOT officials about additional rock slides. Photo by Sam Garrett

