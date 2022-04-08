300 Kids 3000 Eggs And The High Country Easter EGG-Stravaganza Has Officially Begun

Look what I got!

Hutch from the Humane Society joined the Easter Bunny to welcome everyone this afternoon at the Watauga Country Recreation Center as the High Country Egg-stravaganza began. The Easter egg dash provided multiple opportunities for children ages 0-12 to participate in an age specific dash. Over 300 children braved the cool weather to collect over 3000 eggs.

Hutch and the Easter Bunny grabbing a picture with two of Boone’s finest!

Keron Poteat with Watauga County Parks and Recreation said, “Watauga County Parks and Recreations was Eggcited to partner with the High Country community for the Easter egg-stravaganza. Seeing all of the smiling kids and families made this a perfect event. Our Field of Dreams Egg Dash was definitely all it was cracked up to be!”

The High Country Easter Egg-stravaganza continues on Saturday at the Library, Hickory Ridge Homestead Museum, Daniel Boone Native Gardens and at the Watauga County Farmers Market. This Saturday is sure to have something fun for children of all ages.

Special thanks to Keron Poteat and Hannah Taber Britt for providing some of the photos from the event.

The entire schedule for the 2022 EGG-stravaganza

The calm before the storm

For some, it was very difficult to wait patiently for the start of the dash

Hannah Taber Britt, The Easter Bunny, and Keron Poteat

