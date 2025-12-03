2025 Winter Market Opening December 6!

Just in time for your holiday shopping, the King Street Market is opening for the Winter Market December 6th! Join us for our first winter market of the season, with new and returning vendors ranging from produce and meats to beautiful jewelry and crafts, unique drinks, baked goods, and more!

The market will start at 10AM and be open until 1PM, but arrive early to be one of the first 20 customers to receive a free Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture produce bag! There will also be a community banner that we invite people of all ages to decorate that will be hung in the warehouse during the market season! Customers can enter at the door to the right of the Food Hub entrance, as well as through the main doors of the Agricultural Conference building. We will have live music from the lively Jones House JAM! throughout the market, featuring folk sounds. “We’re so excited to have our first market back in the indoor space this season! I’m looking forward to our different special events throughout the season,” says Blythe Ransdell, the Farmer’s Market Assistant Manager.

The market is hosting several special events throughout the winter season, including a Cookie Competition on December 20th, an Appalachian Artists Day on January 31st, and a Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14th! To see the full schedule of all special events, subscribe to our Farmer’s Market newsletter on our website and follow us on instagram, @kingstreetmarket.

Come and join in on the fun at the King Street Winter Market on December 6th, from 10AM to 1PM! Arrive early to get a free Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture produce bag to hold all of your holiday goodies, hear the wonderful Jones House JAM! play, and purchase some unique local gifts for everyone on your list this season!