2025 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) Half Way Through the Season

SMARL completed its 3rd race of the season Monday night, now half way through the season. Matt Leonard reported that the race course was in great shape providing the fastest conditions of the season so far. “With the temps being a little warmer Monday night, the race course crew added a little salt to the course which firmed it up giving us a sweet fast racing surface, says Leonard. Racers enjoyed a bar-be-que dinner after the race in the Sugar Mountain bar. Team Sugar is still out front in the skiing division and the Tavern in the lead in the snowboard division.

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER FEB. 3rd RACES

Ski Teams

Team Sugar 54

Ski Country 50

Good Ole Boys 39

Banner Elk Café 31

Snowboard Teams

Tavern 38

First Tracks 21

INDIVIDUAL RACE RESULTS FOR FEB. 3rd

