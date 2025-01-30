2025 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) Gets Their Second Race Under Wraps



Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports said it was good to be back out on the race course at Sugar Mountain this past Monday night after having to again skip a race date due to brutal weather conditions the previous Monday. “That Monday night we were looking a sub zero temperatures and wind chills of who knows what, so I think it was certainly the right decision to postpone the January 20th race, we’ll get them made up,” says Leonard. But this past Monday conditions turned out great. Some fog that was present across the ski area lifted just as the race got underway. “We had a big turnout as everyone was ready to get back to racing,” said Leonard. “And the course was fast and fun.” After the second race’s conclusion Team Sugar has edge out front by two points over Team Ski Country Sports in the skiing division and in the snowboard division the Tavern Team has jumped to an early lead over First Tracks.

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER JAN. 27th RACES

Ski Teams

Team Sugar 35

Ski Country 33

Banner Elk Café 30

Good Ole Boys 27

Snowboard Teams

Tavern 27

First Tracks 15

INDIVIDUAL RACE RESULTS FOR JAN. 27th

SKI COUNTRY SPORTS team members: Carrie Smithey, Billy Leonard, Caila Leonard, Will Spradling, Chris Leonard, and Matt Leonard

SKI SUGAR team members: Gunther Jochl, Sean McKee, Wesly Aldridge, John Pennypacker, Ian Oliver, Erich Schmidinger and Andrew Jochl

GOOD OLE BOYS team members: Mark Silcott, Steve Auffinger, Ralph Polattie, Jeremy Brown, Nolan Hancock, Daniel Yackley, Daniel Lozano and Gregory Gilger

THE LODGE team members: Alex Broussard, Matthew Herdklot, John Cogdill, Sean Pepin, Adam Thompson, Chance Markland and Erich Schmidinger

BANNER ELK CAFE team members: Les Broussard, Candy Broussard, Bobby Roland, Erik Sandstedy, Beth Goods and Brian Webb

FIRST TRACKS team members: Elizabeth Strickla, Jordan Welchesky, Dylan Dicicco, Steven Kaiser and Mike Novachek

