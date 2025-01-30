2025 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) Gets Their Second Race Under Wraps

Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports said it was good to be back out on the race course at Sugar Mountain this past Monday night after having to again skip a race date due to brutal weather conditions the previous Monday. “That Monday night we were looking a sub zero temperatures and wind chills of who knows what, so I think it was certainly the right decision to postpone the January 20th race, we’ll get them made up,” says Leonard. But this past Monday conditions turned out great. Some fog that was present across the ski area lifted just as the race got underway. “We had a big turnout as everyone was ready to get back to racing,” said Leonard. “And the course was fast and fun.” After the second race’s conclusion Team Sugar has edge out front by two points over Team Ski Country Sports in the skiing division and in the snowboard division the Tavern Team has jumped to an early lead over First Tracks.
TEAM STANDINGS AFTER JAN. 27th RACES
Ski Teams
Team Sugar 35
Ski Country 33
Banner Elk Café 30
Good Ole Boys 27
Snowboard Teams
Tavern 27
First Tracks 15
