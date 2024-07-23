2024 Tommy Burleson Basketball Camp Termed Another Success

By Tim Gardner

The 2024 Tommy Burleson Basketball Camp held July 15-19 at the Old Rock and adjacent auxiliary Newland Elementary School gymnasiums in Avery County was termed a success by its namesake.

Burleson said to High Country Press: “The camp had 85 combined male and female attendees from the third through the ninth grade this year. While that is less than a year ago when it had a record number of attendees, it was still one of our highest numbers as well as one of the best camps I’ve hosted. All the players possess good basketball skills. Some are already really good players and all have the potential to become excellent players as they have the needed physical and technical tools to do so.

“Every player also showed a deep love for the game, hustled very well each day of the camp, and had a keen desire to improve their game. Two of the top objectives for me for my camp is that it should be a fun and learning experience for each participant. Both objectives were achieved at this year’s camp.”

Basketball camp founder and namesake, Tommy Burleson (left), talks with 2024 clinician and lecturer, Dereck Whittenburg during the camp. Burleson (1973-’74 season) and Whittenburg (1982-’83 season) played on National Championship teams at N.C. State University.

From the beginning of, and to the end of camp each day, campers were exposed to intense basketball instruction and motivation that benefited both beginners and experienced players. The camp is designed to teach players fundamentals and help them develop and hone individual skills offensively and defensively such as ball handling, shooting, passing, rebounding, playing defense, and boxing out, while also instilling the confidence in them that they should acquire to help increase their basketball potential. The camp has also always stressed a Christian-based atmosphere during its 41 years of existence

The camp was founded in 1983 by Burleson, the legendary 7-foot, 2-inch basketball star, and Avery County native and current resident. Burleson’s highlights include playing on the 1972 United States Olympic Team, the 1973 World University Games team that claimed the Championship Gold Medal, being a three-time All-American at old Newland and Avery County High School, the latter of which he led to a third-place finish in the old state tournament, and a two-time collegiate All-American at North Carolina State University, which he helped lead to an undefeated (27-0) season in 1972-73 and a 30-1 record and the national championship the following season (1973-’74). After earning a degree in agriculture at N.C. State, Burleson had a professional playing career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Seattle Supersonics, Kansas City Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. He was the third player chosen in the 1974 NBA Draft and was named to the 1974-75 NBA All-Rookie Team.

The only year since 1983 that the Tommy Burleson Basketball Camp has not been held was in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Every year it has been held in collaboration with the Avery Parks and Recreation Department. It has players from Avery and surrounding counties and often from several states besides North Carolina to attend.

The youngest group of boys’ camp award winners are shown with Tommy Burleson (back right) and a camp staff member.

The oldest group of boys’ camp award winners are shown with Tommy Burleson and camp staff members.

This year’s camp, of course, consisted of a majority of players from Avery County, others from Watauga and Mitchell counties, as well as from more parts of North Carolina. Some out-of-state campers, including those from Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, and Florida, also attended.

Each camper was given a trophy and a camp t-shirt.

On the last day of the camp (July 19), all-star games were held. Many awards for the various games and the camp overall were presented for both boys and girls including Most Valuable Player, Best Offensive Player, Best Defensive Player, Most Improved Player, Best Blocking Out Player, and Best Sportsmanship.

The girl players attending this year’s camp pose with Avery County Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Teddy Bare (back left) and other camp staff members.

In addition to Burleson, the camp’s instructors annually include Avery Parks and Recreation staff members and feature some of the most well-known and successful players and coaches in college basketball history. Area coaches and standout players have also completed the nucleus of the camp’s instructional staff, giving participants insight and training from those who know what it takes to improve their games.

The camp’s clinicians and guest speakers annually include several more of the most successful players in college basketball history, as well as some noted coaches, who have joined Burleson to complete the camp’s instructional corps nucleus, giving participants training from some of those who best know what it takes to help them improve their game and win in highly-competitive atmospheres.

This year’s featured camp clinicians and lecturers included David Thompson, a teammate of Burleson’s at N.C. State, who is generally considered the best player in ACC history and who many also consider the best-ever in college basketball and an NBA all-star, and Dereck Whittenburg, a player on N.C. State’s 1982-83 Season National Championship team, and later a collegiate coach.

The 2024 Tommy Burleson Basketball Camp players with Burleson (right back) and clinician and lecturer David Thompson (left back).

The Avery Parks and Recreation Director Robbie Willis, Assistant Director Teddy Bare, Avery High Head Girls’ Coach Allison Phillips, Tilda Carver, Cora Hollifield, Addison Dellinger, Caroline Hollifield, Mason Bailey, and Hunter Paisley also worked in various capacities at the camp.

In 2025, the Tommy Burleson Basketball Camp will celebrate its year Number 42 and run July 21-25. It will again be held at the Old Rock and Newland Elementary School gymnasiums.

“I can’t wait for our 2025 camp,” Burleson added. “I hope it breaks the record for most participants ever. It doesn’t matter what their basketball abilities are, because every camper gets a chance to play in games during the week and receive much individual attention and instruction. My camp is all about helping young players improve their skills and become better players. It also provides them with life’s lessons, through stories and motivation. And I look forward to witnessing all that again at next year’s camp.”

For further information about the Tommy Burleson Basketball Camp, phone the Avery Parks and Recreation Department: (828) 733-8266.

