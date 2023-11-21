2023 Outdoor Hockey Classic

Photo by Josh Floyd, Astro Yeti Photo Co.

By Josh Floyd

On the night of November 17th, 4,200 fans gathered at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC for the 2023 Outdoor Classic between Appalachian State and UNC Charlotte’s hockey teams. It marked the first time in the 25-year history of App’s hockey program that they played a match outdoors. The temperature was a balmy 60 degrees, presenting a challenge to keep the ice cold. Installation began four weeks prior, requiring meticulous layering to ensure readiness for the epic showdown. Despite facing difficulties on the night of the matchup and contending with rain, they successfully maintained the ice quality, allowing the game to proceed. The intense game commenced with both teams delivering a spirited performance, akin to a gladiator match. Turnovers and scoring opportunities were traded, and after the first period, App led 2-0. Following the first intermission, the second period saw Charlotte refusing to concede easily. They fought back, tying the game just as the final whistle signaled the second intermission. The tension was palpable, heightening anticipation for the decisive final period. The third period unfolded with both teams ready for battle. App State kept scoring again, but Charlotte swiftly responded every time. As the final whistle blew, the game stood tied at 5-5, leading to an electrifying overtime. A few minutes in, App scored the winning goal, igniting a jubilant eruption from the crowd. App celebrated their inaugural Outdoor Classic victory in a spectacular manner. The long standing hockey rivalry between App State and UNCC was evident throughout the game. After the match, both teams displayed exemplary sportsmanship, mingling on the ice with hugs and high fives—a testament to the spirit of the sport. The historic evening of November 17th will undoubtedly be etched in the annals of App Hockey history as one of the most epic nights, showcasing the resilience, skill, and camaraderie of both teams.

Photos by Josh Floyd, Astro Yeti Photo Co.

