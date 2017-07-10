2017 Fan Fest Set for Aug. 19 at The Rock for App Football and Other Fall Squads

Published Monday, July 10, 2017 at 10:05 am

App State will kick off the 2017-18 season with its annual Fan Fest, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 19 at Kidd Brewer Stadium beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will be the first chance for fans to see the new upgrades at Kidd Brewer Stadium, as well as a chance to meet the App State Football team and other fall sport squads.

Members of the Junior Mountaineer Kids Club and their parents will have an exclusive window to get autographs from their favorite App State student-athletes and coaches beginning at 5:30 p.m. before the event opens to the general public at 6 p.m.

The Junior Mountaineer Kids Club is the official club for App State fans eighth grade or younger. Annual membership for the Junior Mountaineer Kids Club is $35 per child with additional memberships for $30 each. Memberships can be purchased HERE or in person outside of Kidd Brewer Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 19.

Admission and parking for Fan Fest is FREE. For more information on Fan Fest or the Junior Mountaineer Kids Club, contact App State Sports Marketing at (828) 262-8649.

5 p.m. — On-site registration for Junior Mountaineer Kids Club begins.

5:30-6 p.m. — Exclusive autograph session for Junior Mountaineer Kids Club members with App State student-athletes and coaches.

6-7:30 p.m. — Event open to the general public.

Note: In an effort to allow as many fans as possible to collect autographs, student-athletes and coaches will be limited to signing one item per fan.

