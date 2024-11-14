18th  Annual Beech Mountain Holiday Market

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, many small businesses in Western NC are struggling and need help more than ever. Our family-owned businesses, local craftsmen, and artists rely on holiday sales to continue to prosper. That is why we have made the decision to carry on with the Holiday Market at the Buckeye Recreation Center. Coming together and shopping for those one-of-a-king holiday gifts is a great way for us all to contribute to the recovery efforts. The 18thAnnual Beech Mountain Holiday Market will take place from 10AM – 4PM on Saturday, November 30, 2024. There is more to do than just shop at the market; Mrs. Claus will be attending, with games and activities set up for kids. Come join us for a traditional kickoff to the holiday season. Admission is free.

Please contact Buckeye Recreation Center at 828-387-3003 for more information.

