Published Friday, November 10, 2017 at 3:16 pm

Photos by Debbie Carter

Here are fan shots from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone on Thursday Night. Appalachian State beat Georgia Southern 27 to 26. App State (6-4 overall) is now 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference. With this win App State is now Bowl eligible. Check out a recap of Saturday’s contest here.

