High Country Press Faces a Bleak 15th Year Anniversary Week: We Could Use Your Help

Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00 am

Dear Readers,

We could use your help.

That’s not an easy thing to say, but it’s a strange time to be in business.

In practically a blink of the eye, we went from thriving to barely surviving . . . and through no fault of our own. Life has dramatically changed since the new normal that we woke up to in mid March. Just as we were gearing up for a busy summer season of publications, the world came to a screeching halt, and the floor fell out from beneath us all.

High Country Press has always been fortunate to have the support of local businesses as advertisers by our side. They are the reason we’ve been able to bring you countless magazines, visitor guides, and specialty publications like our Home and Faith magazines, and not to mention many years of a weekly newspaper before we switched to online news.

The advertising dollars from our local business community have allowed us to provide all of our publications for you, our reader to enjoy for free over all these years.

But now, unfortunately, our sponsors are certainly in no position to think about advertising as they are all striving to stay afloat themselves. We are all waiting – and hoping to open up our doors again soon.

So for the first time ever, we are looking to our readers to help us work through these unprecedented times.

We are staying extremely busy keeping up with our website, where readership has doubled in the last couple of months. The news has been coming fast and furious and we’ve done our best to keep the community informed during this crisis, and with your help, we can continue to do so.

So here we are, asking for those of you who can, to help us. A contribution of any size to invest in our ongoing services to keep the public informed would be very appreciative. With your help, we can continue to fulfill this role as we wait to fire up the printing presses once again.

And it’s our birthday week as well . . . High Country Press turns 15 years old on May 5, and your contribution would be a great way to help us celebrate.

Just a few months ago, our anniversary sounded like an exciting milestone. But now we are just doing all we can to make sure we have many more years to celebrate with you, and with your help, we’re certain to be here on the other side of this pandemic.

In the meantime, rest assured that we appreciate the opportunity to carry forward and continue to bring you our online news, as well as planning for our beautiful magazines.

A simple click HERE will take you to our donation page with a PayPal or Credit/Debit Card payment window. If you prefer to touch base with us through the mail, our address is: P.O. Box 152 Boone, NC 28607.

With sincere gratitude and appreciation,

Ken Ketchie

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION: HCPress Donate

If you have questions or comments please email me at: [email protected]

*Also, please know that your donations here are not tax deductible.