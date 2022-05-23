14th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Boone Mall Returns on May 30 at 11 a.m.

In many previous years, the High Country community has honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day at the Boone Mall. This event has been co-sponsored by the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, the Watauga Community Band, and the Boone Mall. For the past two years, the ceremony has been canceled out of respect for the health and safety of the community due to the pandemic.

However, the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is proud to announce that the Memorial Day Ceremony is making its return this year. The 14th annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Boone Mall on May 30 at 11 a.m.

All Veterans and the general public are invited to attend this event to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we have today.

The program is as follows:

10:30 a.m. – Watauga Community Band entertains with a selection of patriotic music.

11:00 a.m. – Program begins

Color Guard: Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC

Speaker: Edward Graham, LTC USAR, VP of Operations Samaritan’s Purse

Recognition of Veterans and their service

Playing of all service theme songs

…and more

For more information, please contact the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association at [email protected] or facebook.com/hccmoaa.

