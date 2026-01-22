10 Tips to Prepare for The Severe Winter Storm This Weekend

Written by: Sam Garrett

BOONE, N.C. — As winter storms are arriving across the mountains of North Carolina. We will receive a mix of heavy snow, ice, high winds and rapidly changing conditions. The Governor has declared a state of emergency. Emergency managers urge everyone to prepare early and avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday, January 22 through the weekend.

Below is a quick checklist of how to prepare for the weekend.

1. Monitor forecasts closely.

Weather can change quickly in the High Country. Check updates from the National Weather Service, Ray’s Weather, WATA FM 96.5, High Country Press along with social media for the latest weather conditions. Pay attention to winter storm watches and warnings, which signal increasing or decreasing risk.

2. Stock up before the storm hits.

Grocery stores can empty fast when snow is in the forecast. Have at least three days of food and water for everyone in your household. Choose items that don’t include cooking in case the power goes out.

3. Prepare for power outages.

Heavy snow and ice often bring down trees and power lines. Keep flashlights, extra batteries, blankets and a battery-powered or hand-crank radio on hand. If you rely on medical equipment that needs electricity, make backup plans now.

4. Get your vehicle winter-ready.

Mountain roads can become treacherous. Make sure your gas tank is full, tires are in good condition and windshield washer fluid is rated for freezing temperatures. Carry an emergency kit with blankets, water, snacks, a flashlight and a shovel.

5. Avoid travel when possible.

North Carolina transportation officials say the safest choice during severe winter weather is to stay off the roads. Plows need room to work, and icy curves and steep grades increase the risk of crashes, even for experienced drivers with 4WD vehicles.

6. Protect your home from the cold.

Insulate exposed pipes and let faucets drip during extreme cold to prevent freezing. Set your thermostat to a consistent temperature and close off unused rooms to conserve heat. Check chimneys and vents if you plan to use fireplaces or space heaters.

7. Use heating sources safely.

Never use grills, camp stoves or generators indoors. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious risk during winter storms. Keep generators outside and away from windows, and make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. It is a great time to replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

8. Plan for livestock and pets.

Farmers and pet owners should ensure animals have shelter, unfrozen water and extra feed. Bring pets indoors if possible and check on outdoor animals frequently during the storm. Remember, if you are cold, they probably are cold.

9. Look out for neighbors.

Older adults and people with disabilities may need extra help during winter weather. Check on neighbors before and after the storm, especially if power goes out or roads are blocked. Contact your biological and chosen family and stay in touch throughout the storm to ensure safety and alleviate anxiety.

10. Know what to do after the storm.

Even when the snow stops, dangers remain. Avoid downed power lines, watch for falling tree limbs and be cautious when shoveling snow to prevent injury.

Emergency officials across the mountains emphasize that preparation saves lives. With the right planning and a cautious approach, you can weather the storm this weekend more safely and reduce the strain on first responders when conditions are at their worst.