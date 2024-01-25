This Saturday, join the Winter King Street Farmers’ Market for Beat the Blues Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone!

Has winter got you down? Brighten your spirit with community and learn about supporting your mental health as the Winter King Street Farmers Market celebrates mental wellness.

For Beat the Blues Day, the knowledgeable folks from Medicaid Expansion Information and Watauga Mental Health Resources will be sharing accessible mental health resources that everyone can benefit from.

“Our hope is that all people in Watauga County have the knowledge and resources to access affordable, timely, mental health care to achieve mental wellness, and are fully included in the life of the community regardless of their level of mental wellness,” states Watauga Mental Health Resources.

As always, look forward to the market’s wide variety of local offerings! From succulents to stained glass to sustainably raised beef, these vendors have something to delight everyone. With a cooking demo and a colorful paper doll chain craft for kids, there will be no shortage of heartwarming fun at this market!

The King Street Winter Farmers’ Market is proud to offer the Double Up Food Bucks program to continue increasing access to the delicious, healthy food sold by local vendors. Customers with SNAP benefits, bring your EBT card to the market manager’s booth. Just let them know how much you want to spend on your card, and you’ll get double that amount in market tokens!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

