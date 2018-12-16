Rock Balancing Artist Displays His Talent on Moon Beam Beach Saturday Afternoon

Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 11:48 am

Mr Frenchy French spent his Saturday afternoon with his family making incredible rock sculptures at Moon Beam Beach. He searches for rocks along the beach that he balances with other rocks to create awesome looking art. The process is known as Rocky Road Balance Art and is quite popular back in France where Mr. French is from. Mr. French said, “There are four incredible rock balancers in the world and I hope one day to be the fifth.” For the most part the art is just a temporary thing as the wind and ocean waves will eventually knock down the balanced rocks. But not to worry Mr. French comes down to the beach most Saturdays to re-create his magic with balancing rocks. Photos by Tara Diamond.

Pictures from Saturday afternoon:

