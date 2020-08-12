Gamekeeper Restaurant Has Reopened After a Summer of Renovations and Improvements

Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 3:06 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Gamekeeper Restaurant will officially reopen on Wednesday night with a new deck, additional outdoor seating, and a beautiful new rock retaining wall to add to the rugged look that so many customers have become accustomed to over the year.

Owners Ken and Wendy Gordon are excited to reopen and see their favorite customers and hopefully some new guests that want to venture out and try the unique food offerings at The Gamekeeper.

“All the wonderful things we have wanted to do for 20 years, we finally did them,” Ken said. “It never seemed to be the right month and when it was the right month, it was always wet and rainy.”

The downtime from the COVID-19 pandemic allowed crews to come in and be able to work through the spring and early summer to get the new looks completed.

“We rebuilt the deck and the entrance and we have handicap accessibility to the front door, which is something we have wanted for a long time,” explained Ken. “We have extended outdoor seating as well by extending our retaining well and adding patio space outside.”

The rock retaining wall was put together by Nova Sky Construction and was done mostly by repurposing large stones that were already on the property and just needed to be put into place. The outdoor seating has been expanded to 10 tables.

“With the newly expanded seating outside, it will be a lovely place to watch the sunset,” said Ken.

Inside you will notice a fresh coat of paint as well as newly refinished floors. The menu will include a lot of The Gamekeeper favorites, including the mixed game grills and chocolate martinis. Michael Vinson, the new maître d’ who found his way to the High Country from Pinehurst, has a vast knowledge of wine and will be happy to match a wine selection to your meal of choice.

Reservations by phone are required for each day. The Gamekeeper will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-9 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 828-963-7400.

OPEN AND READY FOR DINERS

NEW ROCK WALL

CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS DURING JULY