Feature Photos: Boone Residents, Students, Families and Friends First Meet at App State Library Circle To Prepare for March

Published Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:39 pm

The demonstration walk began on Appalachian State University’s campus at the library circle located on College Street.

Then the crowd of hundreds of people made its way along the sidewalks of King Street going toward the Watauga County Courthouse.

Along the path, the protestors were shouting chants, such as “Black Lives Matter, “Say his name … George Floyd” and “Say her name … Breonna Taylor.”

The protestors marched across King Street at the intersection with Depot Street, and then law enforcement blocked off King Street from the point of Water Street to the Poplar Grove Connector for traffic in order for the crowd to gather in front of the courthouse.

The amount of people present kept growing at the event.

See the group’s journey marching along King Street in the photos below.