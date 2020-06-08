Feature Photos: The Rally and Speeches Lasted Over An Hour in Front of the Courthouse

Published Monday, June 8, 2020 at 3:59 pm

Once the crowd reached the Watauga County Courthouse, Raheim Andrews, a University of North Carolina at Charlotte student who organized the protest, led chants and spoke out to the group along with his family members and other individuals from the Boone community.

Andy Le Beau, interim police chief of Boone Police Department spoke to the crowd and said, “It’s quite an honor to be asked to speak at a Black Lives Matter rally. It’s not only our duty, but our honor to facilitate all of you being able to express your First Amendment rights.”

In addition to Le Beau, Reggie Hunt, pastor at Cornerstone Summit Church, and Toussaint Romain, deputy general counsel at Appalachian State University and civil rights activist also had their turns speaking to everyone.

See the speakers of the event and the crowd’s reactions in the photos below.