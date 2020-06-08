Feature Photos: Some of the Signs Protestors Were Carrying that Displayed Phrases that Speak Up to Systemic Racism and Oppression

Published Monday, June 8, 2020 at 3:49 pm

Around 1,000 individuals including Boone residents, students, visitors, families and friends met June 7 around 5 p.m. by the library circle on Appalachian State University’s campus on College Street for the start of a Black Lives Matter movement protest for injustice and inequality.

Nearly all individuals were wearing masks as a precaution to COVID-19 concerns. In addition, many protestors were carrying signs that displayed phrases that speak up to systemic racism and oppression.

Phrases such as, “My black children matter,” “Stop killing us” and “White silence equals white violence” along with many others could be seen throughout the crowd.

See more individuals and the messages they raised in the photos below.