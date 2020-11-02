Election 2020 Results – Worksheet

Published Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:14 pm

President and Vice President of the United States

Note: These are only the Watauga County results and do not determine the winner. 

  TOTAL

Donald J. Trump

Michael R. Pence

Republican

  

Joseph R. Biden

Kamala D. Harris

Democrat

  

Don Blankenship

William Mohr

Constitution

  

Howie Hawkins

Angela Walker

Green

  

Jo Jorgensen

Jeremy (Spike) Cohen

Libertarian

  

District Results:

  • Donald J. Trump: 
  • Joseph R. Biden: 
  • Don Blankenship:
  • Howie Hawkins:
  • Jo Jorgensen:

US Senate

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

  Thom Tillis (R) Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian) Cal Cunningham (D) Kevin E. Hayes (Constitution)
TOTAL        

District Results:

  • Thom Tillis: 
  • Shannon W. Bray:
  • Cal Cunningham:
  • Kevin E. Hayes:

US House of Representatives District 5

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  David Wilson Brown (D) Virginia Foxx (R) Jeff Gregory (Constitution)
TOTAL      

District Results:

  • David Wilson Brown:
  • Virginia Foxx:
  • Jeff Gregory:

NC Governor

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Al Pisano (Constitution) Roy Cooper (D) Steven J. DiFiore (Libertarian) Dan Forest (R)
TOTAL        

District Results:

  • Al Pisano:
  • Roy Cooper:
  • Steven J. DiFiore:
  • Dan Forest:

NC Lieutenant Governor

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Mark Robinson (R) Yvonne Lewis Holley (D)
TOTAL    

District Results:

  • Mark Robinson:
  • Yvonne Lewis Holley:

NC Attorney General 

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Jim  O’Neill (R) Josh Stein (D)
TOTAL    

District Results:

  • Jim O’Neill:
  • Josh Stein:

NC Auditor

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (R) Beth A. Wood (D)
TOTAL    

District Results:

  • Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street:
  • Beth A. Wood:

NC Commissioner of Agriculture

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Steve Troxler (R) Jenna Wadsworth (D)
TOTAL    

District Results:

  • Steve Troxler:
  • Jenna Wadsworth:

NC Commissioner of Insurance 

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Mike Causey (R) Wayne Goodwin (D)
TOTAL    

District Results:   

  • Mike Causey:
  • Wayne Goodwin:

NC Commissioner of Labor

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Josh Dobson (R) Jessica Holmes (D)
TOTAL    

District Results:   

  • Josh Dobson:
  • Jessica Holmes:

NC Secretary of State

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  E.C. Sykes (R) Elaine Marshall (D)
TOTAL    

District Results:   

  • E.C. Sykes:
  • Elaine Marshall:

NC Superintendent of Public Instruction

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Catherine Truitt (R) Jen Mangrum (D)
TOTAL    

District Results:   

  • Catherine Truitt:
  • Jen Mangrum:

NC Treasurer 

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Ronnie Chatterji (D) Dale R. Folwell (R)
TOTAL    

District Results:   

  • Ronnie Chatterji:
  • Dale R. Folwell:

NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 1

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Cheri Beasley (D) Paul Newby (R)
TOTAL    

District Results:   

  • Cheri Beasley:
  • Paul Newby:

NC State Senate District 45

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Jeanne Supin (D) Deanna Ballard (R)
TOTAL    

District Results:   

  • Jeanne Supin:
  • Deanna Ballard:

NC House of Representatives District 93

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Ray Pickett (R) Ray Russell (D)
TOTAL    

District Results:   

  • Ray Pickett:
  • Ray Russell:

Board of Commissioners District 1

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Carrington Pertallion (D) Todd S. Castle (R)
TOTAL    

District Results:   

  • Carrington Pertallion:
  • Todd S. Castle:

Board of Commissioners District 2

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  John Welch (D)
TOTAL  

District Results:   

  • John Welch:

Board of Commissioners District 5

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Charlie Wallin (D) Bart Keller (R)
TOTAL    

District Results:   

  • Charlie Wallin:
  • Bart Keller:

Register of Deeds

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Amy Jones Shook (R)
TOTAL  

District Results:   

  • Amy Jones Shook:

Board of Education

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Marshall Ashcraft Steve Combs Jason K. Cornett Ronald (Ronny) Holste
TOTAL        

District Results:

  • Marshall Ashcraft:
  • Steve Combs:
  • Jason K. Cornett:
  • Ronald (Ronny) Holste:

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner. 

  Todd Combs
TOTAL  

District Results:   

  • Todd Combs:
«
Facebook

Privacy Policy | Rights & Permissions | Discussion Guidelines

Website Management by Outer Banks Media