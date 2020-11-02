Election 2020 Results – Worksheet

President and Vice President of the United States
Note: These are only the Watauga County results and do not determine the winner.
|TOTAL
|
Donald J. Trump
Michael R. Pence
Republican
|
Joseph R. Biden
Kamala D. Harris
Democrat
|
Don Blankenship
William Mohr
Constitution
|
Howie Hawkins
Angela Walker
Green
|
Jo Jorgensen
Jeremy (Spike) Cohen
Libertarian
District Results:
- Donald J. Trump:
- Joseph R. Biden:
- Don Blankenship:
- Howie Hawkins:
- Jo Jorgensen:
US Senate
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Thom Tillis (R)
|Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian)
|Cal Cunningham (D)
|Kevin E. Hayes (Constitution)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Thom Tillis:
- Shannon W. Bray:
- Cal Cunningham:
- Kevin E. Hayes:
US House of Representatives District 5
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|David Wilson Brown (D)
|Virginia Foxx (R)
|Jeff Gregory (Constitution)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- David Wilson Brown:
- Virginia Foxx:
- Jeff Gregory:
NC Governor
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Al Pisano (Constitution)
|Roy Cooper (D)
|Steven J. DiFiore (Libertarian)
|Dan Forest (R)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Al Pisano:
- Roy Cooper:
- Steven J. DiFiore:
- Dan Forest:
NC Lieutenant Governor
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Mark Robinson (R)
|Yvonne Lewis Holley (D)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Mark Robinson:
- Yvonne Lewis Holley:
NC Attorney General
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Jim O’Neill (R)
|Josh Stein (D)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Jim O’Neill:
- Josh Stein:
NC Auditor
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (R)
|Beth A. Wood (D)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street:
- Beth A. Wood:
NC Commissioner of Agriculture
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Steve Troxler (R)
|Jenna Wadsworth (D)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Steve Troxler:
- Jenna Wadsworth:
NC Commissioner of Insurance
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Mike Causey (R)
|Wayne Goodwin (D)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Mike Causey:
- Wayne Goodwin:
NC Commissioner of Labor
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Josh Dobson (R)
|Jessica Holmes (D)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Josh Dobson:
- Jessica Holmes:
NC Secretary of State
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|E.C. Sykes (R)
|Elaine Marshall (D)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- E.C. Sykes:
- Elaine Marshall:
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Catherine Truitt (R)
|Jen Mangrum (D)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Catherine Truitt:
- Jen Mangrum:
NC Treasurer
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Ronnie Chatterji (D)
|Dale R. Folwell (R)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Ronnie Chatterji:
- Dale R. Folwell:
NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 1
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Cheri Beasley (D)
|Paul Newby (R)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Cheri Beasley:
- Paul Newby:
NC State Senate District 45
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Jeanne Supin (D)
|Deanna Ballard (R)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Jeanne Supin:
- Deanna Ballard:
NC House of Representatives District 93
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Ray Pickett (R)
|Ray Russell (D)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Ray Pickett:
- Ray Russell:
Board of Commissioners District 1
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Carrington Pertallion (D)
|Todd S. Castle (R)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Carrington Pertallion:
- Todd S. Castle:
Board of Commissioners District 2
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|John Welch (D)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- John Welch:
Board of Commissioners District 5
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Charlie Wallin (D)
|Bart Keller (R)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Charlie Wallin:
- Bart Keller:
Register of Deeds
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Amy Jones Shook (R)
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Amy Jones Shook:
Board of Education
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Marshall Ashcraft
|Steve Combs
|Jason K. Cornett
|Ronald (Ronny) Holste
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Marshall Ashcraft:
- Steve Combs:
- Jason K. Cornett:
- Ronald (Ronny) Holste:
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Todd Combs
|TOTAL
District Results:
- Todd Combs: