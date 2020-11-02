Election 2020 Results – Worksheet

Published Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:14 pm

President and Vice President of the United States

Note: These are only the Watauga County results and do not determine the winner.

TOTAL Donald J. Trump Michael R. Pence Republican Joseph R. Biden Kamala D. Harris Democrat Don Blankenship William Mohr Constitution Howie Hawkins Angela Walker Green Jo Jorgensen Jeremy (Spike) Cohen Libertarian

US Senate

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Thom Tillis (R) Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian) Cal Cunningham (D) Kevin E. Hayes (Constitution) TOTAL

US House of Representatives District 5

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

David Wilson Brown (D) Virginia Foxx (R) Jeff Gregory (Constitution) TOTAL

NC Governor

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Al Pisano (Constitution) Roy Cooper (D) Steven J. DiFiore (Libertarian) Dan Forest (R) TOTAL

NC Lieutenant Governor

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Mark Robinson (R) Yvonne Lewis Holley (D) TOTAL

NC Attorney General

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Jim O’Neill (R) Josh Stein (D) TOTAL

NC Auditor

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (R) Beth A. Wood (D) TOTAL

NC Commissioner of Agriculture

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Steve Troxler (R) Jenna Wadsworth (D) TOTAL

NC Commissioner of Insurance

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Mike Causey (R) Wayne Goodwin (D) TOTAL

NC Commissioner of Labor

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Josh Dobson (R) Jessica Holmes (D) TOTAL

NC Secretary of State

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

E.C. Sykes (R) Elaine Marshall (D) TOTAL

NC Superintendent of Public Instruction

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Catherine Truitt (R) Jen Mangrum (D) TOTAL

NC Treasurer

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Ronnie Chatterji (D) Dale R. Folwell (R) TOTAL

NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 1

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Cheri Beasley (D) Paul Newby (R) TOTAL

NC State Senate District 45

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Jeanne Supin (D) Deanna Ballard (R) TOTAL

NC House of Representatives District 93

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Ray Pickett (R) Ray Russell (D) TOTAL

Board of Commissioners District 1

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Carrington Pertallion (D) Todd S. Castle (R) TOTAL

Board of Commissioners District 2

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

John Welch (D) TOTAL

Board of Commissioners District 5

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Charlie Wallin (D) Bart Keller (R) TOTAL

Register of Deeds

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Amy Jones Shook (R) TOTAL

Board of Education

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Marshall Ashcraft Steve Combs Jason K. Cornett Ronald (Ronny) Holste TOTAL

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Todd Combs TOTAL

