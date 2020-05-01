High Country Press Faces a Bleak 15th Year Anniversary Week: We Could Use Your Hel

Published Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:01 am

Dear Readers,

We could use your help.

That’s not an easy thing to say, but it’s a strange time to be in business.

In practically a blink of the eye, we went from thriving to barely surviving . . . and through not fault of our own. How things have changed since life as we knew it came to a stand-still in the middle of March.

Just as we were gearing up for another busy summer season of publications, the floor fell out beneath us all.

High Country Press has always been fortunate to have the support of local businesses as advertisers by our side. They are the reasons we’ve been able to bring you countless magazines, visitor guides and specialty publications, like our Home and Faith magazines, and especially many years of a weekly newspaper before we switched to online news.

The advertising dollars of our local business community have allowed us to provide all of our publications for you, our readers, to enjoy at absolutely no cost to you.

But now, unfortunately, our sponsors are certainly in no position to think about advertising with us as they are all striving to stay afloat themselves.

So for the first time ever, we are looking to you, our readers, to help us work through these unprecedented times as we wait for life to return to a more normal place and time. We’re all looking forward to bringing our businesses back to the top and being able to enjoy all the great opportunities that our High Country community has to offer.

So, here we are, asking for those of you who can to help us. If you have a few dollars, or more, to invest in our ongoing services to keep the public informed, we would be very appreciative.

We are staying extremely busy keeping up with our website, where readership has doubled in the last couple of months. The news has been coming fast and furious and we’ve done our best to keep the community informed during this crisis.

With your help, we hope to continue to fulfill that role as we wait to fire up the printing presses once again.

And, it’s our birthday week, as well! So this is a great way to help us celebrate. We turn 15 years old on May 5.

Just a few months ago, that sounded like an exciting milestone. We are doing all we can to make sure we have many more years to celebrate with you, but it we might not be able to do it without your help to get to the other side of this pandemic.

Please consider your gift as a birthday present, if nothing else. And, in the meantime, be assured that we appreciate the opportunity to carry forward and continue to bring you our beautiful magazines and online news.

A simple click here will take you to our donation page with a PayPal or credit/debit card payment window.

If you prefer to touch base with us through the mail, our address is: P.O. Box 152 Boone, NC 28607.

With sincere thanks,

Ken Ketchie

