Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:08 am

As Watauga County and the High Country continue to grieve in the wake of the events of April 28, the community has been displaying blue ribbons and shining blue lights in observance of Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox.

Here are a couple photos from Tuesday night showing the welcome to Boone sign and the Watauga County Administration Building.