Beech Mountain’s Retro Ski Weekend’s Saturday Night Apparel Contest a Big Hit With Huge Crowd

By Nathan Ham

Skiers dressed as their favorite 1980’s wrestlers, television show characters and movie characters brought the party to life at Beech Mountain over the weekend for the annual 80’s Retro Ski Weekend.

A group of ladies dressed as the iconic Golden Girls took home the $500 top prize for the best apparel, capping off a crowded final weekend of skiing at Beech Mountain Resort.

“We had a really successful turnout, it was definitely the largest crowd we’ve ever had for the event,” said Talia Freeman, Beech Mountain Resort’s marketing director. “Considering we weren’t open for night skiing, I think it was super successful. We were really pleased.”

Each year, Retro 80’s Weekend not only brings the local High Country crowd to the mountain, but lots of people from out of town make sure they are here for the event.

“A lot of places up here were booked simply because it was 80’s weekend. It has become such a draw for people to come up here and stay and participate,” Freeman said. “We definitely had a good crowd of locals too. We have a pretty loyal local customer base. We were happy.”

There were a total of 52 competitors in the apparel contest, but the Golden Girls took home the cash.

While skiing is over for the season at Beech Mountain, March has a handful of events coming up at the Beech Tree Bar and Grille. Trivia night kicks things off on Thursday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. followed by a live show from the band CornBread on Friday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. and a show by Empire Strikes Brass on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. March 9 features a performance by Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four at 6:30 p.m. and finally on March 10 the band Town Mountain will be jamming all evening, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Photos by Ken Ketchie