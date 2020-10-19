Alpine Ski Shop at Appalachian Ski Mtn. Holding Annual Preseason Sale and Swap Now through October 25

Published Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:45 pm

By Nathan Ham

Ski season is just around the corner and the Alpine Ski Shop is ready for customers with the 23rd year of its annual preseason sale. The sale began on Friday and will continue through Sunday, October 25.

“The response from our customers has been extremely positive and there has been lots of excitement about getting on the slopes this winter! We have made numerous changes this year to be COVID compliant to make things safe for our staff and customers for our preseason sale,” said Brenda Speckmann, who operates the ski shop.

Each year, the Preseason Sale and Swap at the Alpine Ski Shop is located in the downstairs lobby at the base lodge. The sale offers customers some great deals on clothing, ski and snowboard equipment, and accessories.

“We received more than double the amount of SWAP equipment this year and only have a third of it left after the first day. Ski and snowboard enthusiasts are wanting to upgrade and invest in better equipment and first-timers are taking advantage of the used SWAP equipment as well,” Speckmann said. “The sale extends thru next Sunday, October 25 and we have extended the hours. Attendance is higher than normal so if you are looking for deals on new gear for the upcoming season, you need to come out soon!”

The Alpine Ski Shop has included its robust list of COVID-19 safety measures to keep both the staff and customers safe and comfortable to come and shop.

The list includes:

– More than double the space – Ladies, Children’s, and Junior clothing will be in the Dining room (2nd Level)

– Merchandise will be more spaciously displayed

– Monitoring the maximum number of people allowed in the Lobby, Ski Shop, and Dining Room

– Six extra dressing rooms

– Hand Sanitizer stations at the entrance of each shopping area: Lobby, Dining Room, and Alpine Ski Shop

– Cleaning protocols in dressing rooms, shop, checkout areas, etc….

– No try-on socks available. Bring your own or buy a pair. We will have cheap socks to sell as well as technical socks.

– Four checkout stations with glass barriers

– Designated floor stickers for physical distancing at checkout stations

– New Touchless payment system

– Physically distanced boot fitting stations

– Shop staff will be wearing masks and face shields

– Daily temperature checks for staff

To find your way to the sale, turn off of U.S. Highway 321 at the Appalachian Ski Mtn. welcome center between Boone and Blowing Rock. It is two miles from the turnoff to the gatehouse at the ski slope.

For more information on Appalachian Ski Mtn. and the Alpine Ski Shop, visit their website or call 828-295-7828.