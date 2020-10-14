A New Startup, Boone Underground, Has Created a Technology Rich Co-Working Facility

Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:44 am

A new startup, Boone Underground, has created a technology richcoworking facility in the heart of Boone.Founder Robert Huddleston, had a vision of bringing technology jobs tothe High Country and after a move back to Boone, realized a need.Boone Underground is a 4,000 square foot facility, located on State FarmRoad in a modern, upscale Class A building. At it’s core, Boone Undergroundaims to provide a space for the community to gather and grow. Throughvarious membership plans, clients have access to shared and dedicated desks,the fastest internet in the county, business development coaches, conferenceroom / meeting space and many other great features.In addition to providing a space to work, Boone Underground is also providingtraining and certification in cloud technologies to help upskill thecommunity.

Huddleston, working closely with partners at the Watauga Economic developmentCommission, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Appalachian State University,introduced the plans early in 2020, prior to pandemic outbreak in America.

A new startup, Boone Underground, has created a technology richcoworking facility in the heart of Boone.Founder Robert Huddleston, had a vision of bringing technology jobs tothe High Country and after a move back to Boone, realized a need.Boone Underground is a 4,000 square foot facility, located on State FarmRoad in a modern, upscale Class A building. At it’s core, Boone Undergroundaims to provide a space for the community to gather and grow. Throughvarious membership plans, clients have access to shared and dedicated desks,the fastest internet in the county, business development coaches, conferenceroom / meeting space and many other great features.In addition to providing a space to work, Boone Underground is also providingtraining and certification in cloud technologies to help upskill thecommunity.

Huddleston, working closely with partners at the Watauga Economic developmentCommission, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Appalachian State University,introduced the plans early in 2020, prior to pandemic outbreak in America.

A new startup, Boone Underground, has created a technology richcoworking facility in the heart of Boone.Founder Robert Huddleston, had a vision of bringing technology jobs tothe High Country and after a move back to Boone, realized a need.Boone Underground is a 4,000 square foot facility, located on State FarmRoad in a modern, upscale Class A building. At it’s core, Boone Undergroundaims to provide a space for the community to gather and grow. Throughvarious membership plans, clients have access to shared and dedicated desks,the fastest internet in the county, business development coaches, conferenceroom / meeting space and many other great features.In addition to providing a space to work, Boone Underground is also providingtraining and certification in cloud technologies to help upskill thecommunity.

Huddleston, working closely with partners at the Watauga Economic developmentCommission, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Appalachian State University,introduced the plans early in 2020, prior to pandemic outbreak in America.