A Big Thank You to Those of You Who Donated to Us During our 15th Anniversary Week

Published Monday, May 11, 2020 at 5:24 pm

We would like to thank those who sent donations our way last week during our 15th Anniversary week. It has been a boost in confidence and ability to continue moving forward again after suffering nearly a three months loss of revenue this spring when our printed publications were put on hold as our state and local counties had to shut down in our fight against the pandemic.

It was so heartwarming and inspiring to see familiar names pop up in our email notifications. Donations came from friends of High Country Press whose organizations and causes we have reported on over the years and, of course, readers who appreciate and enjoy our publications.

As it is now, our donation button will remain in place for anyone who would like to pitch in and help us navigate through these challenging times.

As businesses slowly but surely re-open their doors, we know you look forward to getting out and enjoying what the High Country has to offer, and we look forward to our next magazine publication.

In the mean time, we have prepared a special on-line treat for you…

a Portfolio of Magazine Covers from the last 15 years.

By clicking on the link below, you will go to the ISSUU site featuring an online portfolio of 100 magazine covers that reflect a history of our area. You can almost feel the history, and it’s fun to see the people, places, and events these covers represent from over the last decade and a half.

When you have time, we hope you enjoy the look back in time.

Again, thank you so much for making a big difference in keeping us moving forward.

With sincere appreciation,

Ken Ketchie

Publisher

CLICK HERE FOR 15 YEARS of MAGAZINE COVERS:

https://issuu.com/highcountrymagazine/docs/high_country_magazine_15_years

If clicking above doesn’t work: Copy and paste the web link to the address bar – or – into Google Search

Best viewed on laptop or desktop computer.