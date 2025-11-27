Popular Community Carol Sing Returns in Banner Elk

In 2024 when a capacity crowd joined in enthusiastic singing.

Provided by Banner Elk Presbyterian Church

BANNER ELK, N.C. – On Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 3 p.m., the joyous sing-along of familiar Christmas carols returns to the sanctuary of the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. The fifth annual Community Carol Sing is a 45-minute casual service for all ages that includes a dozen familiar favorites, ranging from “White Christmas” and “Let It Snow” to “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World”.

To allow the audience to rest their voices occasionally, the Lees-McRae Highlanders, church choir and soloists will sing beloved classics including “O Holy Night” and “All I Want for Christmas is You”. The singing is led by the church Choral Director Nina Allbert and Pianist/Organist David Soyars.

“The carol sing offers a joyous musical kickoff to the Christmas season,” says Soyars. “It’s a nostalgic gathering around the piano to belt out beloved songs together. It’s guaranteed to lift your spirits!”

The historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is built of native stone.

Allbert adds, “The Community Carol Sing is my favorite event of the year because a widely diverse group of people gather together to sing. It’s not just our church members, but people of all ages from different churches, states, countries and backgrounds all coming together to lift their voices up in song. It is a glorious event!”

The doors open at 2:30 PM. Admission and parking are free. The Carol Sing is part of A Small Town Christmas Weekend, presented by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce.

Other upcoming special services at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church include Lessons & Carols on Sunday, December 21, at 11 AM and candlelight Christmas Eve services at 3 & 5 PM.

Founded in 1893, the church is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. For more info, go to www.BannerElkPresbyterian.org.