FaithBridge Announces 20th Anniversary Celebration

Blowing Rock, N.C. – FaithBridge UMC is proud to announce its 20th anniversary celebration, marking two decades of spiritual growth and community service in the High Country. The church has provided a welcoming and inclusive space for all people since 2003, when it held its first public worship service.

Over the past 20 years, FaithBridge has grown in size and scope, expanding its outreach programs and community initiatives while living into its mission: building a bridge of faith through Christ for those who are disconnected from church. This includes launching Casting Bread, which seeks to increase food security in the High Country.

To commemorate this milestone, FaithBridge will be hosting a series of events throughout the year, culminating in a special celebration on June 4, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The festivities will include worship, food, and a variety of activities for people of all ages.

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating our 20th anniversary,” said FaithBridge Senior Pastor, Rev. Ben Carson. “Over the past two decades, FaithBridge has become a spiritual home to so many people in the High Country and beyond. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and look forward to continuing our mission for many years to come.”

The anniversary celebration is not only a time to reflect on the church’s past achievements but also an opportunity to look forward to the future. FaithBridge plans to use this milestone to inspire new initiatives and build upon the already strong foundation of community support and engagement.

For more information about FaithBridge UMC and its 20th-anniversary celebration, visit www.faithbridgeumc.org/20

