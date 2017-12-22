High Country Christmas Eve Services and Christmas Day Services 2017

Churches across the High Country are welcoming you to attend this year’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services. Meet new friends as you join in communion for the true reason for the holiday season. Please note that several churches will not have a Christmas service on Monday, however plenty of other churches within the area will be open on Christmas morning.
Alliance Bible Fellowship
1035 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass in Boone
828-264-8312 | abfboone.com | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Sunday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
123 Mountain Dale Road in Sugar Grove
828-297-2694 | bethelbaptistchurch.us | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Sunday, Dec. 24
6 p.m. Candlelight service in Bethel Elementary gym (across the street from the church)
7:15 p.m. Light free dinner in the Bethel church building fellowship hall. All are welcome!
Boone United Methodist Church
471 New Market Blvd. in Boone
828-264-6090 | booneumc.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Sunday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. Family service
11 p.m. Traditional service
Christmas Day Service: Monday, Dec. 25
9 a.m. Combined service
Brookside Presbyterian Church, ARP
1122 Old U.S. Highway 421 S
828-262-5020 | brooksidechurch.org.
The Church of the Holy Cross
122 Skiles Way, Banner Elk in the heart of Valle Crucis
828-963-4609 | holycrossvallecrucis.net | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Sunday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. Children’s pageant and Holy Eucharist
7:30 p.m. Special music and carol singing
8 p.m. Holy Eucharist and celebration of Christmas
Christmas Day Service: Monday, Dec. 25
10 a.m. “Come as you are” Holy Eucharist with carols and special music
First Baptist Church of Boone
375 W. King St. in downtown Boone
828-264-2441 | boonefirstbaptist.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Sunday, Dec. 24
6 p.m. Candlelight communion in the sanctuary with music
Christmas Day Service: Monday, Dec. 25
12-2 p.m. Christmas Day Lunch
First Presbyterian Church of Boone
131 Big Valley St. in Boone
828-264-3906 | firstpresboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Sunday, Dec. 24
5:30 p.m. This 45 minute service will include lessons and carols, as well as our children participating in the nativity story. We encourage young children to dress up as angels, shepherds, and as stable animals for our time together. Our service will conclude with candle light.
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
115 E King St. in downtown Boone
828-264-2206 | graceboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Sunday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. Family candlelight service
7 p.m. Traditional candlelight service
9 p.m. Appalachian mountain music service
There will not be a Christmas Day Service.
Greenway Baptist Church
880 Greenway Road in Boone
828-264-7750 | greenwaybaptist.com | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Sunday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. Christmas Candlelight Service
Harvest House
247 Boone Heights Dr, Boone, NC 28607
(828) 263-4171 | https://harvesthousechurchboone.com
*Only morning services on Christmas Eve. There will not be a Christmas Day service.
High Country United Church of Christ
8233 U.S. Highway 421 N in Vilas
828-297-1092 | highcountryucc.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Sunday, Dec. 24
5-6 p.m. A Christmas Eve service full of carols, hearing the Christmas story and singing by candlelight. Dress is casual. If you’re seeking a warm, welcoming community, try out High Country UCC.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
3505 Bamboo Road in Boone
828-266-9700 | mvbcb.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Sunday, Dec. 24
*Only morning services, no nighttime services. No services on Christmas Day.
Rutherwood Baptist Church
142 Don Hayes Road in Boone
828-264-5319 | rutherwoodchurch.com | Facebook
St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country
259 Pilgrims Way in Boone
828-264-8338 | stehc.org
Christmas Eve Services: Sunday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass
Christmas Day Services: Monday, Dec. 25
Midnight to 1 a.m. Christmas Midnight Mass
10 a.m. Christmas Day Mass
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
170 Councill St. in Boone
828-264-8943 | stlukesboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Sunday, Dec. 24
3:30 p.m. Pre-service music
4 p.m. Festal Holy Eucharist with Building of the Creche and Christmas Play
7:30 p.m. Pre-service music
8 p.m. Festal Holy Eucharist with Incense
St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Parish
140 Chestnut Drive in Blowing Rock
828-295-7323 | stmaryofthehills.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Sunday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. Children’s pageant and Mass
10:00 p.m. Choral offering
10:30 p.m. Midnight Mass
For further information about a given church’s services, please call the given phone number of visit the church’s website.
Merry Christmas!