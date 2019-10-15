Zoe and Cloyd Roll into the High Country on October 17 for Performance at Harvest House

Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 3:39 pm

Zoe and Cloyd roll into the High Country Thursday, October 17th, for a performance as a part of Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music’s 2019 Matinee Series. This non-ticketed, “Pay As You Exit” show, takes place at the Harvest House in Boone beginning at 2:00pm.

Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian mountains, Zoe & Cloyd is renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. Their show is as diverse as their upbringing: coming from a lineage of klezmer and jazz musicians, Natalya trained classically in her home state of Massachusetts before moving south in 2004. John, a twelfth generation North Carolinian and grandson of pioneering bluegrass fiddler, Jim Shumate, is a 1st place winner of the prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Contest as well as an Artist Fellowship recipient for songwriting from the North Carolina Arts Council.

As founding members of the acclaimed Americana trio, Red June, and long-time fixtures of the Asheville, NC music scene, the couple shifted focus to Zoe & Cloyd in 2015. Their debut recording, Equinox, as well as their 2017 album, Eyes Brand New, both met with high praise and the pair have continued to gain momentum with their brand of “New Appalachian Music” at performances and festivals all across the country. Zoe & Cloyd delight audiences of all ages with soaring harmonies and heartfelt songwriting, seamlessly combining original folk, country, old-time and bluegrass with sincerity and zeal. Their eagerly anticipated third studio album, “I Am Your Neighbor” was just released this month.

Weinstine exclaimed, “We’re so excited to announce that our new album, I Am Your Neighbor, is available now on our website – https://www.zoeandcloyd.com/. Thanks so much to our wonderful bandmates Kevin Kehrberg and Bennett Sullivan, our producer Jon Weisberger, and all the folks at Organic Records for their support!”

This concert is supported by the following business sponsors; Mast General Store, Mountain Time Publishing and the High Country Press. Additional support is provided by Watauga County Arts Council and Grassroots Funds from the NC Arts Council. JSMHM is also proud to be included as a site on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina (BlueRidgeMusicNC.com).

As with all JSMHM matinees, this is a non-ticketed, “Pay as You Exit Concert” – if you enjoy the show, we ask for a $10 donation on your way out!

Directions and more info on this show can be found at the JSMHM website –www.mountainhomemusic.org

