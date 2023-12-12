WYN Festival of Trees raises $112,000 and spreads holiday cheer

One of this year’s 45 trees was displayed in the showroom of Boone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the presenting sponsor of the 2023 WYN Festival of Trees. The public was invited to bid on the decorated tree, complete with toys and car care products, to raise funds for the Western Youth Network. Photo submitted.

By Jan Todd

BOONE — The ninth annual WYN Festival of Trees lit up the High Country beginning in mid-November, with brightly decorated Christmas trees and wreaths displayed in retail outlets, restaurants, hotels, dealerships and businesses across Watauga, Avery and Ashe Counties.

More than 100 trees and wreaths — many including gift certificates, merchandise and hand crafted decorations — were available for bidders to purchase through an online auction. The auction, sponsorships and donations raised $112,000 for the Western Youth Network (WYN) — funds which will sustain the organization’s after school activities, summer camp, mentoring program and other initiatives addressing childhood adversity and enabling youth in the community to reach their full potential.

Jennifer Warren, executive director of WYN, expressed her gratitude for the many businesses and individuals who sponsored the events and designed the trees and wreaths, as well as the bidders. donors and others who participated in the festival.

More than 100 wreaths and several trees were on display at the Watauga Rec Center during the WYN Festival of Trees. One of the festival events, a free hot chocolate social open to the public, was held at the Rec Center, drawing a crowd of hundreds to view the displays and enjoy a sweet cup of cheer. Photo by Jan Todd.

“We are thrilled with the success and feel so fortunate to have a community that rallies around and supports WYN in such a meaningful way. This is such a fun and festive way to introduce or remind people about the difference WYN makes in the lives of children in our area,” Warren said.

The two-week festival included a self-guided tour of trees, two wreath-making workshops, a hot chocolate social held at the Watauga Recreation Center, a free showing of the movie “Elf” at the Appalachian Theatre, and a $20k-in-one-day fundraising challenge.

The movie showing, a new element in this year’s festival, was a chance to bring the community together to celebrate the holidays and learn a little about WYN. More than 450 people — including numerous WYN youth and families, mentors and supporters; festival sponsors, designers and their families; and the general public — attended the showing.

Jenny Koehn, who has chaired the festival planning committee since its inception in 2014, said, “The festival has always been about more than raising funds for WYN — though that is certainly an important part. Through the various events, we’ve been able share the mission of WYN with new audiences. It has been rewarding to see people get involved over the years as volunteers, mentors or supporters after learning about the organization during the festival.”

This year’s WYN Festival of Trees included a free showing of the movie “Elf.” More than 450 people, including many WYN youth and their families, mentors and supporters, festival sponsors and designers and their families, and the general public attended the showing. Photo by Jan Todd.

