“Works by Warhol” Exhibition Opens at Hickory Museum of Art With 36 Iconic Masterworks

the galleries and accompanying programs, which will be presented with a focus on social-distancing, safety, and observance of recommended guidelines,” said the museum’s Executive Director, Jon Carfagno.

Featuring a broad cross-section of examples from Warhol’s storied career, the galleries will be activated by the appearance of pop culture staples such as “Mick Jagger,” “Santa Claus,” and “Mickey Mouse.” The show will also explore Warhol’s responses to major moments in U.S. history, including the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Neil Armstrong’s moon landing, and the perception of Native Americans in the aftermath of the bicentennial of the United States. The exhibition will include the entire series of “Myths”. This body of work was completed in 1981 and showcases Warhol’s lifetime fascination with Hollywood imagery. Afflicted as a youth by a sickness termed St. Vitus’ Dance, the artist spent countless hours absorbing television, movies, and graphic novels. “Myths” marks a return to his formative encounters with figures such as Howdy Doody, the Wicked Witch of the West, Superman, and more. However, the series can also be interpreted through the lenses of consumerism and gender stereotypes.

A series of events will surround and enhance the exhibit experience. HMA Members will have priority access when “Works by Warhol” opens to the public. While the museum will be open to the general public, the Coe Gallery will be roped off to allow a members-only viewing experience. Although the museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, HMA is offering exclusive members-only access to the galleries on Mondays during the run of the exhibition, through June 6, 2021.

While Andy Warhol is a world-famous artist, there’s much more to him than his “Campbell’s Soup” series. Join HMA Executive Director, Jon Carfagno, at Café Rule for Warhol Wednesdays, an evening dedicated to Warhol’s work, life, and his impact on the international art world. Currently scheduled dates are February 17th and March 3rd. Guests can enjoy themed food and drinks, such as the Warhol Burger and Pop-tini, as Jon takes you on a journey into the world of Andy Warhol. Spots are limited to 10 people to allow for social distancing. Café Rule will continue to offer the Warhol Wednesday menu throughout the run of the exhibition.

“Works by Warhol” will also feature a documentary by Anna Banas titled “American Icon: Andy Warhol”. Inspired by her special interest in art history, Banas, a junior at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, NC, participated in the documentary category of the National History Day Competition. She stated, “After learning about Andy Warhol’s great cultural impact, I was inspired to create my documentary on him and his work.” HMA will host an Artist’s Talk with Anna Banas via Zoom on Sunday, February 28 at 2 PM. Tickets are $5 for HMA members and $10 for non-members.

Those who are interested in making reservations for one of the Warhol Wednesday evenings or arrangements to participate in Member Mondays should contact Hickory Museum of Art at 828-327- 8576. Please visit www.hickoryart.org for more information on event dates as well as other possible virtual and in-person programs as allowed by Covid-19 restrictions at that time.

This exhibition is sponsored by Imagine One Hospitality, LLC. Additional sponsors include Corning Incorporated Foundation, United Arts Council of Catawba County with funding from the State of North Carolina and the National Endowment for the Arts, Kenneth K. Millholland and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund–a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation, David Millholland, Lynn and Leroy Lail, and annual sponsor Alex Lee. Exhibition artwork comes from the collection of Wesley and Missy Cochran. Exhibition organized by Wesley and Missy Cochran.