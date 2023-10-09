Women’s “Pink Out” Event to Support High Country Breast Cancer Foundation

A scene from a summer event hosted by High Country Power of Women, one of many gatherings to remind women that they are not alone on this journey through life. Photo submitted.

By Sherrie Norris

Orange might be a color long associated with the month of October, but it’s pink all the way for the High Country Power of Women in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In its ongoing effort to bring awareness to women’s needs, interests and business success, the relatively new organization is going all out from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, for its inaugural Pink Out event at Firerock Station in Vilas.

According to organizer Carrie Herman, the upcoming gathering will pay tribute to women, in general, but will be the “ultimate celebration” of female health and fashion in support of the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We are all about women — empowering women — of the High Country, helping us all to find our voice and reminding each other that we are not alone in this walk through life,” Herman said. “We want women to come together, to get to know each other, to support each other and to celebrate our victories together.”

And for the Pink Out gathering, yes, girls, come dressed in your favorite pink attire!”

The two-hour gala will include a meet-and-greet time for the first half hour, followed by presentations by Irene Sawyer and Carrington Pertalion, representing The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation and women’s healthcare; A Fall Fashion show by Lucky Penny’s Jennele Vaquera and Jackie Dyer/ Cabi with Jackie will feature some of the season’s new looks, while spotlighting local women-owned vendors and businesses.

“We are so excited about this mid-morning event,” Herman told High Country Press. “It’s going to be filled with empowerment, inspiration, food and fun! We will have engaging speakers, a fall fashion show and a variety of vendors to help women connect with other like-minded individuals and learn from successful women who have made a significant impact in the High Country community. We want our guests to gain valuable insight, hear stories, and be inspired to pursue their own dreams and aspirations.”

More About High Country Power of Women

Herman explained how an initiative to support women in business was recently begun and supported by Keller Williams High Country, located in Boone.

“Most real estate agencies are predominantly female oriented,” she said. “I saw a need for the women here at our office to network and help each other grow, to promote and help each other with their business. As a whole, we love to give back to the community, so I started thinking of ways we could incorporate it all. With the support of Keller Williams, I suggested that we have a ladies’ night. That was a year and a half ago. We decided that the Hunger and Health Coalition would benefit from our proceeds, and we raised $1200 that very first night.”

And that was just the beginning, indeed. “It spread by word-of-mouth and grew quicker than I ever imagined!”

“We decided to do these special events on a quarterly basis and choose a different charity to spotlight and support each time,” Herman added. “And, it’s got to be one that touches the lives of women. That’s what we’re all about.”

For example, the summer event raised money for Quiet Givers, and featured several special guests, including Allison Berry Jennings and Brittany Poe Luxton, who explained the QG mission; local business women, Katie Greene and Tiffany Sparks Norman, owners of Birdies Coffee & Treats, Megan Ward, founder and owner of The Care Collective in Boone, and others.

Herman, the CFO/market center administrator at the Boone office of Keller-Williams, “and surrounded by amazing, hard-working women every day,” said it’s something near and dear to her heart.

“I love to take care of people, to do whatever is needed. I really, truly believe we are all here for a purpose — and you just have to use your voice.”

As one who always wanted to have her own business, Herman admitted, “Maybe my gift might be just to help others women to grow their own business,” she shared. “This is not something for me – it’s not about making money. It’s about seeing a need and giving back. I have a passion for women and I want us all to succeed.”

It started out rather small, Herman described, “But it just kinda took off. And now, here we are, making plans for future events, and eventually – hopefully – applying for grants to help women start a business of their own.”

High Country Power of Women is for “any woman,” Herman stressed. “We all have talents, skills and so much to offer each other. We have to take care of each other.”

Whether sharing business skills, tips on health care/self-care, hobbies and interests, there’s sure to be something for every woman within this organization.

Several topics are currently being planned for future gatherings, and this upcoming event is a great place to start learning more about it all.

“It’s a networking opportunity for women,” Herman added. “A great way to learn more about how we can encourage each other — across the spectrum.”

Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.com and going fast for this amazing event. Visit High Country Power of Women on FB for more information.

Firerock Station is located at 161 Firerock Station Trail in Vilas.

