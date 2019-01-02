Beer Festival at Beech Mountain This Saturday

Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 1:36 pm

The Winterfest Beer Festival at Beech Mountain is coming up this weekend and you’re invited to come and enjoy over 40 varieties of regional brews and ciders during an evening full of winter fun this Saturday, January 5, at Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom and Grill.

The indoor fun will last from 4-8 p.m. and includes live music on the main stage by The Broadcast, a soulful blues roots rock band with two full-length studio album releases and over 1000 shows behind them, and Shelby Rae Moore, a famous local artist who covers a wide range of vocals and music genres. Enjoy a selection of Americana food prepared by Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom and Grill that will compliment the brews perfectly.

All proceeds from this event benefit the We Can So You Can Foundation, which holds the permit for this event. The We Can So You Can Foundation is a mission driven public charity that supports “the communities it serves through investments in social-minded businesses engaged primarily in education, agriculture and renewable energy.”

Be sure to reserve your tickets before Saturday to get a lower prices, as tickets sold online are $35 while tickets sold the day of are $45. If you’ll be attending as a designated driver, tickets are only $15. Tickets can be purchased here.

Beech Mountain Resort offers a free shuttle bus to and from the event for Pinnacle Inn, Beech Alpen Inn, Top of Beech Inn and 4 Seasons at Beech. But before you leave, commemorate the event with a free photo booth from the Boone Photo Booth with your friends.

Pictures from past Winterfest Beer Festival

Comments

comments