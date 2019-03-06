Winter Fun in March at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort Includes Discounts, Easter Egg Hunt and a Birthday Party for Sugar Bear

Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am

Dress up in your Easter costume and come join Sugar Bear and Sweetie Bear on the slopes in search of prize filled eggs. You may be the lucky winner of a 2019-20 season pass hidden in the grand prize egg! Or be one of three contestants awarded a prize for most creative, imaginative and colorful costume. Valid lift/slope tickets or passes are required for participation. Event is ONLY for children 12 and under. Participants should meet at the bottom of the Lower Flying Mile slope 8:30 a.m. Please call for additional details.

The weather folks are forecasting a chilly, snowy March. Let’s hope they are correct.

Beginning March 4, March Madness at Sugar Mountain Resort begins. Every day until the end of the season customers receive twenty-five percent discount off lift/slope tickets-including group prices, ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rentals, and tubing and ice-skating rates. That’s not all! Items throughout the ski shop are on sale too and Winter Value Package prices drop another notch and expand into weekends.

Extra March Madness fun includes an Easter egg hunt on the slopes open to youngsters twelve and under Saturday, March 9. A season pass valid for next winter is among the thousands of plastic surprise-filled eggs scattered along the Lower Flying Mile slope. Sugar Bear’s birthday, and the Dick Trundy Sugar Cup competition occur Sunday, March 10. The Sugar Cup competition is open to skiers and snowboarders and one-hundred percent of the entry fees goes to the American Cancer Society. Details for each event can be found by logging onto http://www.skisugar.com/events/.

Stay tuned to www.skisugar.com/cams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain Resort’s spring-time conditions. For more information call 800-SUGAR-MT or visit www.skisugar.com.

On Sunday, March 10, join Sugar Mountain Resort’s resident mascot, Sugar Bear and his friends for a fun birthday celebration. Activities include the Great Bear Race, special treats, cake and ice cream. For additional details please contact the Sugar Bear/Polar Bear ski & snowboard school by calling 828-898-4521 x 200

 

 

